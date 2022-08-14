WATCH: Antony scores sensational solo goal for Ajax to heap misery on Man Utd amid transfer market frustration

Manchester United target Antony showed the Red Devils what they were missing with a stunning goal for Ajax on Sunday

Brazilian opens account for season

United remain in transfer hunt

€80m valuation remains an issue

WHAT HAPPENED? The 20-year-old netted Ajax's second in a thumping 6-1 win over Groningen as the Brazilian embarked on a mazy solo run down the right flank before cutting inside and unleashing a shot from the edge of the box which flew into the left top corner of the net.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag saw Antony's development first-hand during his time in charge at Ajax and is eager to bring him to Old Trafford. However, the Eredivisie club's €80-million (£68m/$82m) asking price has been a sticking point in negotiations and time is running out for the Red Devils to finalise a deal.