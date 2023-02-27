WATCH: Amputee Marcin Oleksy's INCREDIBLE Puskas Award winning bicycle kick

Polish footballer Marcin Oleksy became the first ever amputee footballer to win the FIFA Puskas Award with his fantastic overhead kick finish in 2022.

Oleksy scored insane overhead kick

Was first ever amputee to make shortlist

And takes home award ahead of major stars

WHAT HAPPENED? Marcin Oleksy won the 2022 Puskas Award for his outstanding overhead kick finish, seeing off brilliant efforts from both Dimitri Payet and Richarlison to come away with the top prize. The Polish amputee footballer bagged the sublime goal while playing for Warta Poznan and became the first ever amputee footballer to be on the shortlist for the prize, as well as the first to win it.