Waris joins Strasbourg from FC Porto

The Ghanaian forward heads back to the French top-flight for the fourth stint in his career, this time with Le Racing

Majeed Waris has officially signed for Strasbourg, moving from FC Porto until 2022.

The 28-year-old’s time in Portugal did not yield much fruit having joined from Lorient in 2018.

He was subsequently loaned out to Nantes for the 2018-19 season, making 33 appearances, scoring five goals and providing six assists.

He has failed to make an appearance for Porto during the ongoing campaign.

This will mark Waris’ fourth stint in Ligue 1, having played for Valenciennes in 2014, Lorient between 2015 and 2018, and Nantes last term.

He will share the pitch with Ivory Coast’s Lamine Kone, South African forward Lebo Mothiba and Cape Verdean striker Nuno da Costa, as his African teammates.

🚨 Majeed Waris est un nouveau joueur du Racing ! Arrivé en provenance du FC Porto, l’attaquant s’est engagé pour un prêt de 6 mois assorti d’un contrat de 2 ans. ✍️

Il est lié au Racing jusqu’en 2022.

➡️ https://t.co/daOppWVVNs pic.twitter.com/oYNT0ZVXem — RC Strasbourg Alsace (@RCSA) January 16, 2020

"I am very happy to come to Racing. It was my priority to come back to France.” Waris told the club website.

“Strasbourg is a club I know. Loic Desire (the recruitment manager) and Racing have been following me for several months. I recently faced Strasbourg with FC Nantes. There is an incredible atmosphere in the stadium and I want to live great moments with the audience of the Meinau.

“I hope to bring my qualities to a team that already has very good strikers. I know Kenny Lala with whom I played at Valenciennes and Lamine Kone who was my teammate at Lorient. I am delighted to meet my friend Alexander Djiku with whom I shared the holidays in Ghana.

“I can't wait for it to start but also to discover this beautiful city of Strasbourg.”

Waris has a total of 105 appearances across his three previous spells in Ligue 1, scoring 34 goals and providing 11 assists.

The Tamale-born player has also featured for BK Haken in Sweden, Russian outfit Spartak Moscow and Turkish Super Lig giants Trabzonspor.