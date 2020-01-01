Wanyama’s Montreal Impact losing streak stretches to three after New England Revolution defeat

The Wednesday results came after coach Thierry Henry had termed 2020 a 'weird year' due to condensed match schedules and Covid-19

Victor Wanyama’s Montreal Impact registered a third straight loss after going down 3-1 to New England Revolution on Wednesday.

New England Revolution moved to fifth position temporarily and the loss made Thierry Henry’s search for wins even more elusive.

On the other hand, the New England Revolution managed to end their poor goal-scoring form by firing three against their opponents.

In a match that Montreal Impact were missing Romell Quioto, they also suffered more injuries as forward Orji Okwonkwo, last season’s Most Valuable Player (MVP), suffered a hamstring injury and was stretchered off in the 27th minute.

Three minutes later, the Revs also suffered an injury case as Alexander Büttner was replaced by DeJuan Jones at the back.

To compensate their ball possession and shots, New England Revolution got an opener via Henry Kessler who headed home from a seventh corner for his side to register their first MLS goal in the second minute of added time before the break.

Just as the second half began Gustavo Bou’s efforts in the 49th minute gave the home side a double. It was the third goal in 12 matches this year for Bou who had nine in 14 appearances last year and had not found the back of the net in the last four matches.

The third goal came from Diego Fagundez – who had been introduced in the second half – in the 65th minute. Lassi Lappalainen scored the only goal for Wanyama’s side five minutes before the full-time whistle as the side registered a third straight loss.

Wanyama’s coach Henry had explained how difficult it could be for his side to play crucial matches away from home.

“It is what it is. We have to adjust to the schedule. We know it’s a weird year but we have to adapt to situations,” the Frenchman told Battlefords Now.

“We would have wanted to be at home. But this is not possible for the reason [of Covid-19 border restrictions].

“It is a disadvantage, everyone knows that. It’s a disadvantage for Toronto, for Vancouver.”

Montreal Impact are at Red Bull Arena in New Jersey where they will host their rivals as the three Canadian clubs set up camp in the USA.