Wanyama’s CF Montreal suffer defeat to Inter Miami after Higuain double

The Argentine striker popped up with two second-half goals to help the Phil Neville-led side return to winning ways

Gonzalo Higuain scored two second-half goals to help Inter Miami beat Victor Wanyama's CF Montreal 2-1 in a Major League Soccer match on Saturday.

Captained by Kenya international Wanyama, Montreal took the lead courtesy of Joaquin Torres, but two defensive blunders in the second half allowed the Argentine forward to score to give Miami a first win since May 16

Wilfried Nancy’s men had won their last two games against Miami this season, without conceding a goal, and they started strongly as Mathieu Choiniere set up Torres to score the opener in the 20th minute.

Miami, under the tutelage of Phil Neville, were forced to wait until the second half when they levelled matters in the 49th minute, Higuain converting from the penalty spot after Federico Higuain was taken down inside the box and referee Victor Rivas pointed to the spot.

Montreal protested the penalty decision but it was given and in the 56th minute, Wanyama almost scored for his side after his header from a corner hit the woodwork before bouncing out for a goal-kick.

As Montreal pushed to take the lead again, Miami completed their comeback when defender Rudy Camacho committed a mistake by giving the ball away inside his box, and the ball fell to Higuain, who made no mistake by slotting it home past goalkeeper James Pantemis for a 2-1 lead.

Robbie Robinson could have made it 3-1 for Miami, but Pantemis came out of his line to deny him with his legs.

Despite a series of attacks by Montreal to found a leveller, Miami held on to snatch a vital win at DRV PNK Stadium.

Les faits saillants contre Miami.



Joaquin Torres scores, but we fall 2-1 against @InterMiamiCF.#CFMTL pic.twitter.com/1OuIDoEN8G — CF Montréal (@clubdefootmtl) August 1, 2021

It was a second straight defeat for Wanyama’s Montreal as they had lost 2-1 against New England Revolution in their last assignment and coach Nancy has called on his players to play better, especially when they have the lead.

"Sometimes, it's better not to perform a risky play for nothing when we can do a pass and eliminate many players,” Nancy said as quoted by CBC Sports.

Article continues below

“We created some chances and we could have scored to get a better lead earlier. We will keep working on that.”

On his part, defender Zorhan Bassong said: “We have a style of play. There are situations in which we need to get rid of the ball. But we keep respecting our principles of play," he said. "We learn from our mistakes. I'm frustrated with the loss. For me, it's a game we can't lose.”

Montreal will next face Atlanta United on Wednesday and on the same day Miami will host Orlando City.