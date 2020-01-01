Wanyama: Where now for unwanted Tottenham Hotspur powerhouse?

Goal’s Dennis Mabuka urges Kenya's biggest football export to move clubs as he continues to find playing time hard to come by at Spurs

The moment Jose Mourinho took over the reins at Tottenham Hotspur, many Kenyans felt Victor Wanyama was set to receive a boost to revive his career at the club.

The 28-year-old Harambee Stars captain had become a peripheral figure at Spurs under Mauricio Pochettino, a serious knee injury after his impressive first campaign at the club limiting his appearances from then on.

Wanyama almost left Tottenham in the summer, but a transfer to Belgian side Club Brugge fell through, and he then made a disastrous appearance from the bench at Leicester City, looking rusty as Spurs threw away their lead to lose at the King Power Stadium.

Pochettino used him off the bench again against Southampton at the end of that league game and he got 90 minutes under his belt at Colchester United as Spurs crashed out of the Carabao Cup, but it was clear he wasn't going to be a key figure.

Many Kenyans were excited when the ‘Special One’ finally landed at the North London club. They felt Wanyama was the kind of player to help him build a team around, as he was a strong midfielder, with a powerful physique and could fit in well into his defensive style of play.

Further, Kenyans felt since Mourinho had worked with Wanyama’s brother McDonald Mariga at Inter Milan, winning the Uefa Champions League together in 2010, could also support Wanyama’s course to regain his starting role at the club.

“Jose Mourinho's appointment comes at a good time for Victor [Wanyama], go in prove to the new boss you can do it and revive your career,” wrote supporter Pac Were on his Twitter account.

“It will be a good thing as [Mourinho] will fully utilise Victor Wanyama!” added another fan, Rodney Ray.

“Victor [Wanyama], it's your second chance, prove your haters wrong at Spurs and win [Jose] the way your brother Mariga did at Inter Milan,” wrote Ryan Reagan.

In the summer, he was close to leaving the club for Brugge but it did not happen, and this January window, Scottish giants Celtic, Italian side Fiorentina, Bundesliga outfit Hertha Berlin, French team Amiens and La Liga's Leganes were among a host of teams reportedly keen on signing the player.

However, the deals fell through, reportedly due to Wanyama's wage demands, and so he remained at White Hart Lane, with Mourinho not offering much confidence that things would improve for Big Vic.

“In my eyes, I see more the team going to the future with young Harry Winks, English, young, national team player,” the Portuguese coach told the club's official website. “I see more the team going in that direction. We also did a great investment on Tanguy [Ndombele] which sooner or later has to arrive at certain levels of performance.

“So it is not easy for [Victor], but staying with us, if he stays and normally he stays, working hard like he does every day, untouchable on his commitment and professionalism. If he stays with us he is always on my plans.

“At this moment we don’t have any offers, we don’t have [Victor] knocking on our door asking to leave.”

However, that partial vote of confidence doesn't hide the fact that life at Spurs is now proving tough for the Kenyan captain. Wanyama is yet to start a game under Mourinho, but only featured once as a second-half substitute in the 3-1 loss to Bayern Munich on December 11.

To make matters worse for the 28-year-old player, he has now been omitted from Spurs’ Champions League squad. Spurs named their 30-man group for the knockout rounds of the competition on Tuesday, including eight ‘locally trained players’, with Wanyama the most notable absentee.

Barring an injury crisis, it's hard to see how Wanyama muscles his way back into Mourinho's plans this term, having been dropped for Spurs' third-choice goalkeeper.

“I feel safer by having Michel [Vorm] on the list,” Mourinho told a news conference ahead of their FA Cup fourth-round replay with Southampton. “I don't want the risk of losing Paulo or Hugo. Victor is from a position where we have lots of players - [Harry] Winks, [Eric] Dier, [Oliver] Skipp, Gedson [Fernandes]."

Asked how Wanyama took the decision, Mourinho replied: “He's been ill for three days. I haven't seen him and I didn't have the chance to tell him.

"When he is back, I will try to explain.”

Former Gor Mahia coach Dylan Kerr believes that Wanyama should force a move out of the club before it is too late.

“He needs to leave because he has to play,” Kerr told Goal. “[Wanyama] is a talent wasted.

"He needs to go somewhere else where he can play because of Harambee Stars’ plans for Afcon and World Cup qualifiers, it's important for a player with his experience to keep playing in the best league in the world.”

Wanyama, who was signed by former manager Pochettino for £11.5million (Sh2 billion) in 2016, made 47 appearances in his first season at Tottenham but only 24 the following term as his popularity under the Argentine dwindled.

Posta Rangers coach Sammy ‘Pamzo’ Omollo told Goal: “It is every player’s dream to play wherever they are free from injury, but [Wanyama] is not getting the same now at Spurs.

"I think he should work out his contract with the club and move on.

“If he does not play regularly then he will easily be missed by Kenya as we have a host of fixtures coming up this year.”

What options does Wanyama have?

The ‘Lion of Muthurwa’ as Wanyama is popularly known by Kenyans, appears to have come to the end of the road, and surely now needs a fresh start, but what are his options?

Reports emerged towards the end of the transfer window that Tottenham have already held talks about terminating his contract because clubs were not willing to either pay his salary or offer him a new deal on similarly lucrative terms during the January window.

The Champions League finalists had reportedly set a £10 million valuation on Wanyama going into the window, but were forced to cut the asking price in the final days after failing to find a buyer.

They are now having to come to terms with severing a contract worth approximately £65,000-per-week and which has another 18 months to run.

As it stands, Wanyama should swallow his pride and engage Spurs on his way out of the club. He has enjoyed good times with the team, played in top matches and also scored an unforgettable goal, against Liverpool at Anfield.

The deadline for transfers in England, France, Germany, Italy, and Spain has already passed, while Portugal also closed on February 1. However, Wanyama and his agent Ivan Modia Yanez could still explore Russia, the United States and China for a new club.

The window for Russia will close on February 22, while the Chinese Premier League window ends on February 27. Several players have found themselves in Wanyama's situation in the past, and they have ended up signing lucrative deals in China.

The Kenyan ace should give this option a second thought and make the move.

In short, Wanyama has seen it all at Spurs and now needs a new challenge. Kenya have already been drawn in Group E of the World Cup qualifiers and will need a fit Wanyama to guide them past Uganda, Mali, and Rwanda.

As coach Kerr clearly put it, ‘Wanyama is past sitting on the bench or watching football from the directors’ box. It's time for Wanyama to move on!"