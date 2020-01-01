Wanyama makes Montreal Impact debut in Concacaf Champions League tie vs Olimpia

The Kenya international will be playing for the first time at Saputo Stadium since his move from Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur

Victor Wanyama will make his Montreal Impact debut in Wednesday’s Concacaf Champions League quarter-final first leg clash with Olimpia.

The 28-year-old joined the Major League Soccer side on a free transfer as a Designated Player on a three-year deal after falling out of favour at Tottenham Hotspur.

Wanyama’s maiden game will be in front of his new club’s home fans inside Olympic Stadium after he was named in Thierry Henry’s starting eleven for the clash against the Honduras side.

More teams

Also in the line-up are goalkeeper Clement Diop from Senegal and Algeria's Saphir Taider, while Nigeria's Orji Okonkwo will start from the bench.



Unbeaten in their last five games across all competitions, victory for Henry’s men over red-hot Olimpia will be them in a good position to qualify for the semi-final.



The return leg holds on March 17 at Estadio Olímpico Metropolitano in San Pedro Sula.