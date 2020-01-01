Wanyama gutted as Montreal Impact fail to make it to Concacaf Champions League

The Harambee Stars captain left disappointed after failing to make it to the next round but hints at staying at the club for another season

Kenya international Victor Wanyama has admitted he was disappointed after Montreal Impact failed to make it to the Concacaf Champions League on Wednesday.

Although Montreal Impact emerged 1-0 winners, they were eliminated as they tied on a 2-2 aggregate, and Club Olimpia of Paraguay advanced courtesy of the away goals rule.

The Canadian outfit inflicted Olimpia's first loss after they enjoyed an unbeaten record across all competitions; a period that dates back before coronavirus shook the football world.

Wanyama, who featured in the match, has admitted he was left disappointed with the outcome of the game because it was not the result he wanted.

“Disappointed with today’s [Wednesday] result as we wanted to have a good run in the Concacaf Champions League but we got knocked out in quarter-final,” Wanyama wrote on his Instagram page. “We will be back stronger, it has been a very difficult season for all of us and hopefully next season our fans will be back in the stadiums.”

Wanyama, who joined Montreal Impact from Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur, also hinted at playing for the Major League Soccer (MLS) side in the new campaign.

“I want to thank the fans for all the extraordinary support you have given us despite the difficult circumstances which were beyond our control, the coaching staff my family, and everyone involved with Montreal Impact.

“I wish you all a Merry Christmas and happy new year, enjoy your holidays and see you next season.”

In a previous interview, coach Thierry Henry explained why the players should not be entirely sad despite exit.

“We’re out so the emotion is, obviously we’re sad of being out,” Henry said after the game as per MLS Soccer. “But we beat a team that didn’t lose a game for a very long time, and rightly so, by the way. But we couldn’t score the second goal.”

Montreal Impact would have progressed had Rudy Camacho been clinical enough with a late chance but Henry did not blame him and chose to pick other factors that might have affected them.

“If Rudy scored that would have been the cherry on the cake but obviously it didn't happen,” added the Arsenal great.

“But I'm proud of my team. Once again, what can I say? We didn’t train for two weeks, we were in quarantine, guys were missing, we trained six times only – seven times but the day before the game, you don’t count that – and we performed.”

The match against Olimpia was Wanyama’s first game since representing Kenya in the November international assignments while Uganda international Mustafa Kizza also started as he continues to enjoy minutes since his November arrival.