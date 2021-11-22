Wanyama captains CF Montreal to Voyageurs Cup after downing Toronto FC

Victor Wanyama’s CF Montreal capped off the 2021 season with the Voyageurs Cup after defeating Toronto FC 1-0 in the Canadian Championship final Sunday.

The former Harambee Stars captain started the game and was the rock in the middle of the park but Montreal had to wait until the 72nd minute when Romell Quioto scored what turned out to be the winning goal at Stade Saputo Stadium.

The win enabled Montreal to celebrate a first Canadian Championship title at Stade Saputo since 2014 and also book a place in the 2022 Concacaf Champions League.

It was Montreal, who looked the most dangerous side in the opening minutes and they almost took the lead in the 12th minute when a through ball from Dorde Mihailovic fell to the legs of Joaquin Torres but his quickly taken shot was punched out to a fruitless corner by goalkeeper Quentin Westberg.

Montreal continued to press for the opener, and in the 34th minute, Egypt international Ahmed Hamdi set up Wanyama outside the 18-yard box, and the Kenyan unleashed a ferocious right-footed effort which hit the crossbar and rolled out for a goal-kick.

The teams went into the half-time break tied at 0-0 and on resumption, Montreal continued to control the pace of the game and they almost broke the deadlock in the 54th minute when Hamdi fastened onto a cross from Zachary Brault-Guillard but his effort was gathered by Westberg.

However, with 12 minutes left to the final whistle, Quioto found a way past Toronto goalkeeper Westberg after he latched onto a through ball from Mathieu Choiniere to chip it over to an empty net.

Five minutes later, Toronto could have levelled the scores and take the game to penalties but Jordan Perruzza squandered their best chance of the final, hitting the woodwork after beating Montreal goalkeeper Sebastian Breza and facing the empty net.

While Wanyama featured for the entire 90 minutes, Nigeria striker Sunusi Ibrahim and Uganda midfielder Mustafa Kizza were not involved for Montreal in the final.

Speaking after the game, Montreal coach Wilfried Nancy admitted he had told his players to keep pressing as he knew they will score a goal.

“This is the story of our season,” Nancy said as quoted by SportsNet. “We should have scored earlier but I knew the goal will come.

“I’m happy because we played the way we used to play, offensively and defensively. So I'm happy for the players.”

Wanyama and Montreal will look forward to participating in the 2022 Concacaf Champions League.