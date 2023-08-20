Wantaway Benjamin Pavard shows frustration in Bayern Munich friendly by kicking opponent as Inter confirm transfer talks

Inter-linked Benjamin Pavard kicked an opponent in frustration during a friendly game for Bayern Munich.

Frustrated Pavard kicks opponent

Bayern played friendly against fan club

Pavard close to joining Inter

WHAT HAPPENED? The French defender took part in a friendly game for Bayern Munich on Thursday against Weinbeisser Kaltern fan club. During the game, Pavard lost the ball to an opposition player near the centre circle and went down on the ground. He first tussled with the fan and then appeared to kick him in frustration. Bayern eventually won the clash 4-0.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The 27-year-old has been linked with a move away from the club this summer. After initially being linked to Manchester United, the Frenchman is now tipped to join Serie A giants Inter. Their club CEO Guiseppe Marotta confirmed on Thursday that they are in advanced talks with a German club over a possible transfer of the full-back.

Article continues below

WHAT NEXT FOR BAYERN MUNICH? Thomas Tuchel's side will be next seen in action in Bundesliga against Augsburg on August 27.