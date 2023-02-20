Want to meet Jude Bellingham? FlipFam partners with Borussia Dortmund on trivia app with BIG rewards

FlipFam have partnered with Borussia Dortmund to release a new free trivia app, which offers some eye-catching real-life rewards.

Borussia Dortmund are one of the most exciting clubs in world football. They constantly field a young and exciting team, and yet the list of names that has passed through their ranks reads like a Yellow Pages for elite footballers: Lewandowski, Haaland, Sammer, Reus, Sancho, Gundogan, and they’ve got this promising English midfielder lighting up the Bundesliga at the moment—Jude Bellingham, wears 22—you might want to look him up. BVB aren’t just fun to watch, though — they’re winners, too.

Five Bundesliga titles to their name since 1994 and, infamously, they won the 1997 Champions League in that day-glo kit. We haven’t mentioned the fans yet; Dortmund’s fans are one of the most revered fan bases on the planet. They’re vociferous, passionate, loyal, and the legendary Yellow Wall at the Signal Iduna Park—home to the BVB ultras— is the envy of Europe; to the extent that Spurs decided to base the design of one of the stands at the incredible Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on it. Borussia Dortmund is a football institution.

You already knew all of that, of course, but it’s important because it’s what made FlipFam choose BVB as a partner for their brand new free-to-play game.

It’s a brilliant idea: you download the app, answer trivia questions or make fast predictions on upcoming matches, win officially licensed digital collectibles and Trophies which can be traded with friends or fellow players, and you can use these Trophies to gain real-life rewards like signed shirts, match tickets, or even a meeting with your favourite players.

We’re into it. Sounds like a no brainer. We’ve seen the collectibles too — like bespoke Panini stickers with beautiful artwork on them. Very much one to check out, and you’d imagine Dortmund is just the brilliant beginning. Get in before the bandwagon and get trading, and you could be rolling in match tickets and merch without spending a penny.