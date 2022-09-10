Wanderers vs Valour: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & how to watch

A top-flight Canadian clash takes place - here's everything you need to know and how you can watch along...

The 2022 Canadian Premier League season continues this weekend as Wanderers face off with Valour in a crucial clash.

The league is entering the final few weeks of the campaign, and there's still plenty to play for among several of its sides.

GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the UK and U.S. as well as how to stream it live online.

Wanderers vs Valour date & kick-off time

Game: Wanderers vs Valour Date: September 10, 2022 Kick-off: 7:00pm BST / 2:00pm ET Stream: fuboTV (start with free trial)

How to watch Wanderers vs Valour on TV & live stream online

In the United States (U.S.), the game can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (start with a free trial). New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

Viewers in the U.S. can also watch the game live on TV on FOX Soccer Plus.

In the UK, the match will be broadcast on BT Sport 5 , while the game can also be streamed through the BT Sport App.

Country TV channel Live stream US FOX Soccer Plus fuboTV UK BT Sport 5 BT Sport App

Wanderers squad & team news

For Wanderers, the season is effectively over, with their hopes of a top-four finish long gone thanks to their inconsistent form.

They can still play a major part in the direction of the end-of-season contest however, particularly with their rivals still looking to nail down a top four spot.

Position Players Goalkeepers Baskett, De Rosario, Oxner Defenders Schaale, Fernandez, Campagna, Sow, Tabi, Ruby, Gander, Santos, Escobar, Gagan Midfielders Lamothe, Marshall, Daniels, Rampersad, Polisi, Omar, Gagnon-Laparé Forwards Samb, Salter, Morelli, Garcia, Bent, Amla, Robinson, Mwandwe

Valour squad and team news

There is plenty at stake for Valour as they seek to move forward to a bright CPL finish this term - and they'll know they need to get the job done on the road.

Despite the gulf in the table, that will still be a task easier said than done, leaving them facing a tough test as they aim to wrap up a top-four spot.