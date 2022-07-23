'Waldrum should head home and never come near Super Falcons' - Fans react after Nigeria defeat to Zambia

The 65-year-old has come under heavy criticism from fans after his team lost to Copper Queens to miss out on the bronze medal

Nigeria concluded the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations without bagging a medal after losing 1-0 to Zambia in the third-place play-off fixture at Stade Mohammed V on Friday.

An own goal by goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie, after failing to deal with a ferocious effort from Evarine Katongo, enabled the Copper Queens to clinch the bronze medal and hand the Super Falcons another defeat in the Morocco tournament.

Article continues below

The Super Falcons, who headed into the tournament as defending champions, had suffered a 2-1 defeat in their Group C opener against South Africa, before recovering to beat Botswana 2-0 and then hammer Burundi 4-0 to reach the quarter-finals.

They were drawn to face Cameroon in the last eight, whom they defeated 1-0 and then came up against hosts Morocco, who ended their march to the final after a 5-4 penalty shootout victory following a 1-1 draw in normal and extra-time.

The team's performance has elicited anger among a cross-section of fans on social media, who have called for the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) to fire American coach Randy Waldrum with immediate effect and hire a local tactician for the job.

Below is how fans reacted to Nigeria's defeat against Zambia.

Randy Waldrum should just head home from Morocco and never come anywhere near our Super Falcons again. Ever! Not even if he buys a ticket to the stadium — Colin NOT Collins 🇳🇬🇺🇸 (@ColinUdoh) July 22, 2022

Hand coach Randy Waldrum the Sack letter ASAP this night. He is not good. What a mess. pic.twitter.com/k78BOG34qW — Odudu Norbert (@kingnorbb) July 22, 2022

Thank you Randy Waldrum.

You can now go back to your university. #WAFCON2022 #TotalEnergiesWafcon#Wafcon — CANADIAN BOY (@akeemsado1) July 22, 2022

Waldrum's tenure has been the

WORST of any @NGSuper_Falcons coach EVER!

No other coach has lost more games. And we haven't even gone to the World Cup yet..@thenff, Please #SackWaldrum NOW — iddy UFOT (@midwebng) July 22, 2022

It was nice having you Sir Randy Waldrum — The Tóyòsí Afoláyan⚪ (@Toyosi4layan) July 22, 2022

They need to sack this Randy Waldrum though. — ⚡ Nwa Jesus (@Chidiebele_) July 22, 2022

Sack Randy Waldrum Now!!! This is the worst outing for the Super Falcons. Falcons don’t need foreign coach. We have local coaches capable. Return the the to Omagbemi. @PinnickAmaju Stop ruining our football.#WAFCON2022 — KintaKante🦁🦅 (@dacovajnr) July 22, 2022

If possible,Randy Waldrum should be sacked this night. I don’t see anything special about him. He is tactically deficient!!! #WAFCON2022 — Allwell Obi (@Allwell21) July 22, 2022

Randy Waldrum would be fired in the next 48hrs I supposed — JamesBond007 (@JFreez007) July 22, 2022

You see Nasarawa Babes? Waldrum is not good enough for them. I am not even talking about top female team in Nigeria league Rivers Angels. I mean Nasarawa babes. Waldrum is not good enough to coach them let alone our dear Super Falcons. #WAFCON2022 — Chuky Unadulterated (@ChukyUnfazed) July 22, 2022

Some Nigerians have taken this mental illness to the Super Falcons situation. Randy Waldrum needs to be sacked. This is the lowest finish ever. Why must the truth be sugar-coated? If you're opting for his stay, then you don't want progress for this team. #WAFCON2022 — Lummy Dee🇬🇧🇳🇬 (@Dave_Lummy5) July 22, 2022

Another set of supporters have questioned how Nigeria will perform at the World Cup if Waldrum remains as the coach.

The million dollar question now is how will this super falcons under Randy Waldrum perform at the FIFA Women's World Cup?



Sigh....... — Kpef Master (@omodia4real) July 22, 2022

I really don't see striking way the #Superfalcons coach Waldrum has improve the team. Rather, he's set the team backwards with worst showing at #WAFCON2022 ever.

Is he going to be another Rohr or not? @thenff has to reassess his performance. — VESPER MARTINI🍸 (@amdalatShukuran) July 22, 2022

Waldrum or Wardrobe whatever the name of this man is, he must not take us ( Super Falcons ) to the World Cup next year. How can we be struggling against Zambia #WAFCON2022 — Buzi Brown (@buzibrownie) July 22, 2022

Meanwhile, the set of supporters blamed the 65-year-old's tactics for the Super Falcons' disastrous outing in Morocco.

While another admitted Nigeria's standards had gone down under Waldrum and NFF led by Amaju Pinnick.

So many baffling things we should ask about this Waldrum disaster. So you mean that in our female league and around the world, Waldrum could not find natural full backs?Throughout this tournament,he used an attacker (Alozie) and midfielder (Tony Payne) as full backs. #WAFCON2022 — Chuky Unadulterated (@ChukyUnfazed) July 22, 2022

I told y'all... This super Falcons team is not good enough..



We need to rebuild the squad ahead of the world cup next year.



You can't be losing to teams like Zambia and Morocco...



Randy Waldrum is just a common College Coach.. And not a coach that's good enough to coach. — Emmanuel Chinedu (@Emerson68627759) July 22, 2022

Whoever hired coach Waldrum for our Super falcons have fraud case to answer. And it is not just about this game. He is clueless, I said it in the beginning. Falcons' standard of play has regressed so much under the past two foreign coaches. It has reached its lowest with Waldrum. — Chuky Unadulterated (@ChukyUnfazed) July 22, 2022

Our women's Football standard has really dropped



Gone are the days where a 5:0 victory felt like defeat to Nigerians...



As I watched that third place match we lost, I just told myself that Amaju Pinnick and Waldrum have finished us...

Super Falcons need serious cleansing 😭 — Abasifreke Effiong (@_Ahbaz_) July 22, 2022

The Super Falcons did not do well (at least by their standard) in this tournament because they have a confused and inefficient technical crew led by Randy Waldrum and football stakeholders in Africa became bored of seeing them emerge champions. #WAFCON2022 — Dan-to-Inspire (@lockerbian) July 22, 2022

Elsewhere, this supporter called on NFF to add Perpetual Nkwocha into the technical bench so as to assist Waldrum while another wants Florence Omagbemi to take charge of the team.

Perpetual Nkwocha should be drafted into this Super Falcons technical team.. We need atleast a legend to assist this white man called waldrum. — Omar Akeem (@Real_OmarAkeem) July 22, 2022

NFF, you had better go and bring Florence Omagbemi back from where you left her. She has been upgrading herself as well. Super falcons played arguably their best football under Omagbemi. This Waldrum you hired is a disaster. Falcons can't even put 3 passes together. #WAFCON2022 — Chuky Unadulterated (@ChukyUnfazed) July 22, 2022

Nigeria will shift their focus to two friendly matches against USA in September. They will play the first match on September 3 at Children's Mercy Park before facing off again on September 7 at Audi Field.

On October 6, they will come up against Japan in another friendly at Misaki Park Stadium.