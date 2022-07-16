Wafcon 2022: When is the game between Nigeria and Morocco and how can I watch?

The Super Falcons are eyeing a place in the final, however, they must negotiate their way past the Lionesses of Atlas

Nigeria’s attention shifts to the semi-finals of the 2022 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations against hosts Morocco.

The Super Falcons’ go into this fixture fuelled by their qualification to the 2023 Fifa Women’s World Cup having silenced Cameroon 1-0 last time out.

Another victory for the West Africans will propel them to the final as they continue their bid for a tenth African diadem.

Hosts Morocco have proven bookmakers wrong for reaching this stage by winning all their four matches.

Although Wafcon 2022 is their third appearance, they would be punching high to reach their first final, where the winner between Zambia and South Africa awaits.

GOAL brings to you all you need to know about this potential cracker in Rabat.



WHEN IS THE GAME?

The match between Nigeria and Morocco is scheduled for 21:00 (West African Time) on Monday, July 18.

WHAT CHANNELS CAN I WATCH THE GAME ON TV?

Date Time Time (Nigeria) Match Channel 18/7/22 21:00 (WAT) 9:00pm Morocco vs Nigeria SuperSport

WHERE IS THE CLASH OF THE TITANS?

Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium, Rabat

HOW CAN FANS GET INVOLVED?

