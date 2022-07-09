Wafcon 2022: When is the game between Nigeria and Burundi and how can I watch?
Nigeria will be aiming to make it two wins from three matches when they square up against Burundi at the ongoing Women’s Africa Cup of Nations finals in Morocco.
Randy Waldrum’s side bounced back from their defeat to South Africa and silenced Botswana 2-0 on Thursday.
The reigning African champions know that another victory would cement their place in the quarter-final.
The Swallows are on the brink of elimination but defeating the West African country in Rabat could hand them a lifeline.
Interestingly, this is the first time the two countries will be squaring up against one another at this level of the game but Gustave Niyonkuru’s women must emerge victoriously, or else they kiss Wafcon 2022 goodbye.
WHEN IS THE GAME?
The match between Nigeria and Burundi is scheduled for 21:00 (West African Time) on Sunday, July 10.
WHAT CHANNELS CAN I WATCH THE GAME ON TV?
|Date
|Time
|Time (Nigeria)
|Match
|Channel
|10/7/22
|21:00 (WAT)
|21:00pm
|Nigeria vs Burundi
|SuperSport
WHERE IS THE CLASH OF THE TITANS?
Stade Moulay Hassan, Rabat
HOW CAN FANS GET INVOLVED?
GOAL will be providing comprehensive coverage, news, interviews and features of the showdown.
