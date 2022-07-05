Wafcon 2022: When is the game between Nigeria and Botswana and how can I watch?

GOAL brings you everything you need to know about the Super Falcons’ showdown against Gaoletlhoo Nkutlwisang's side

Nigeria continue their 2022 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations campaign with a game against Botswana.

Randy Waldrum’s women made a faulty start in the competition, losing 2-1 to South Africa on Monday evening.

In order to stand a chance to qualify for the quarter-final, the Super Falcons must defeat the Mares.

Debutants Botswana secured a 4-2 triumph over Burundi in their first fixture in Morocco, and another victory for Gaoletlhoo Nkutlwisang's team will send them into the last eight.



WHEN IS THE GAME?

The match between Nigeria and Botswana is scheduled for 21:00 (West African Time) on Thursday, July 7.

WHAT CHANNELS CAN I WATCH THE GAME ON TV?

Date Time Time (Nigeria) Match Channel 07/7/22 21:00 (WAT) 9:00pm Nigeria vs Botswana SuperSport

WHERE IS THE CLASH OF THE TITANS?

Stade Moulay Hassan, Rabat

HOW CAN FANS GET INVOLVED?

