Wafcon 2022: Nigeria improving with every game - Waldrum

Nigeria coach Randy Waldrum has admitted to being impressed with the depth of the Super Falcons squad after they defeated Burundi 4-0 in their final Group C fixture of the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations on Sunday.

After losing their opener 2-1 against South Africa, the African champions recovered to beat Botswana 2-0, then on Sunday they hammered Burundi at Moulay Hassan FUS.

Against Burundi, the Super Falcons needed goals from Rasheedat Ajibade, who converted from the penalty spot in the 25th minute to put them ahead before Peace Efih doubled their lead in the 28th minute.

Uchenna Kanu made it 3-0 a minute later before she completed her brace in the 49th minute to ensure the Super Falcons, who played minus their injured captain Asisat Oshoala, booked their place in the last eight of the competition.

“We are improving in every game that we play,” Waldrum told reporters after the game as quoted by CafOnline. “We execute our plans well and I am happy with the way the players have reacted in our last two games. We have urgency in the way that we play.

“We have also given an opportunity to younger players to get a feel of the tournament, so that we can also rest some of the players that have played heavy minutes. I am very impressed.

“You can see tonight. We started Uchenna [Kanu] and she came through. Rasheedat [Ajibade] was great today. Peace [Ewomazino Efih] and Uchenna were great in the midfield. We have talent that is very beneficial.

“We have more good players to select from. I have confidence in what we are doing and we are in a really good place.”

On the overall performance of the team, Waldrum said: “We played very well in the first half and were in control of the game but then we became a bit sloppy in the second half.

“There is definitely room for improvement, but I like the trajectory of the team so far.”

Nigeria will face Cameroon in the quarter-finals at Stade Mohammed V on Thursday. The Indomitable Lionesses reached the quarters after finishing second in Group B with five points.