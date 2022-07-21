Wafcon 2022: Nali reveals inspirational Banda was with Zambia 'spiritually'

The goalkeeper played a pivotal role as the Copper Queens reached the semis and qualified for the World Cup

Zambia national women's team goalkeeper Hazel Nali has revealed how Barbra Banda influenced Shepolopolo in the 2022 Women's Africa Cup of Nations.

The Copper Queens had to carry out Wafcon duties without their experienced captain Banda - who was excluded from participating after a gender test - and Nali discussed how her presence in Morocco inspired them nonetheless.

"I think we're not just physically on the field, but spiritually, in everything that we're doing, together," Nali told BBC Sport Africa.

"Barbra keeps pushing us, telling us 'girls, we can do this' in every word that she speaks. She says 'we' and, of course, it really encourages us to say 'OK, she's not playing, but obviously she's among us'."

The goalkeeper further discussed her journey in the football world and said, while she chased her passion she ran into trouble with her parents, but her grandmother always protected her.

"I really had so much trouble that I had to change where I would stay. I went for a holiday at my grandma's place.

"And I really cried because I wanted to stay there and enjoy my sports career. So, I had to do that, and it really helped me a lot.

"She used to play netball, and in the process, I wanted to do something different from her sport. So, I began playing football, and from that time, it has been my favourite sport.

"She would encourage me. She told me to focus on school but also play football because I like it. So, she understood me so well, and it really gave me the zeal to keep on going."

Nali was part of the Shepolopolo side that qualified for the U17 Women's World Cup in 2014. She was also a key figure in the Wafcon campaign in Morocco, where they managed to grab a ticket to the 2023 Women’s World Cup but were eliminated in the semi-finals by South Africa.

"By qualifying for the World Cup for the first time, the team continues to break new ground in the sport after making their Olympic Games debut last year," she added.

"I feel like that moment, that's where everything began.

"That's the very year we also qualified for the Women's Africa Cup of Nations for the first time. If you look at the team that qualified for the Women's World Cup, half of it came from the U17 World Cup."

And after sealing a place in the global bonanza that will be held in Australia and New Zealand next year, the 24-year-old wants to experience more.

"I really want to experience more, because now it's at a senior level. I'm very excited and looking forward to the World Cup," Nali continued.

"I feel it's a very great achievement, especially for women's football.

"The development is very great and I feel everyone now is focused to say we can go further - even to those people that were doubting themselves are now encouraged."

In their 4-2 post-match penalty shoot-out victory against Senegal in the Wafcon quarter-finals, Nali scored and saved one penalty. One of the Zambian stars to congratulate her was Mamelodi Sundowns’ Kennedy Mweene.

"He called the next day. He was like, 'you really adopted my spirits', and I was like, 'wow, yeah'," Nali revealed.

"It feels so great. Kennedy is my inspiration so, for me, this is so encouraging and it really gives me more hope and more courage to keep on working extra hard."