Wafcon 2022: Mother’s rare inspiration fires up Uganda’s Nassuna

Just like her mother before, the forward is featuring in the competition as the East Africans participate in this year’s showpiece

Uganda striker Hasifah Nassuna has cited her mother’s Africa Women's Cup of Nations (Wafcon) history as an inspiration in the 2022 competition.

Annet Nakimbugwe, Nassuna’s mother, was part of the Crested Cranes’ team that debuted at Wafcon in 2000 when it was held in South Africa.

Then, Nassuna was just two years old when her mother became the first Ugandan to score in the continental competition when she found the back of the net against the Reunion Islands.

"This feels good. We are blessed as a family because not everyone has achieved this," Nassuna told CafOnline.

"It was a bit challenging for me over the years because whenever my mother talked about the Wafcon, I always wondered if I could ever get a chance of playing this tournament, but look at me now. Here I am.

"My mother represented me when I was young, and now I am representing her.

"I just thank God that I have gotten this chance and I am going to do everything I can. I am going to represent my mother and my country back home with respect because it is a unique chance for me."

Representing Uganda in Wafcon – in what is the country’s second appearance – is a dream achieved for the 2022 Cecafa Women’s Championship winner.

"It is a dream come true. I have worked so hard to reach this stage and it has always been a dream for me to be here. I thank God that he helped me reach here," she said.

"It has been a long journey. I have achieved my childhood dream. I have been dreaming of playing at the Wafcon."

In May this year, Nassuna became the first player in Uganda’s Women's Premier League to score 100 goals.

They are on the verge of exiting the Morocco finals as they have lost two Group A games, against Senegal and Morocco.

However, the Crested Cranes will have to win on the last day of the group stage against Burkina Faso, who are in the same situation and hope to qualify as the best third-placed finisher.