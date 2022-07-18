Wafcon 2022: Ellis pegs hope on Banyana Banyana’s adaptability ahead of Zambia semis

The two Southern African nations will face off on Monday with a place in the final of the continental showpiece up for grabs

Ahead of South Africa’s Women's Africa Cup of Nations (Wafcon) semi-final match against Zambia in Casablanca, head coach Desiree Ellis has pegged her hopes on Banyana Banyana’s adaptability.

Defining the need to adapt in any competition, the tactician pointed out that her players are professional and are always quick to do so.

"It's life in competition," Ellis said in her pre-match conference. "Every time you take one step, you have to adapt to another environment. That is the way it is.

"Fortunately, we have a group of professionals who know this kind of thing and who can adapt quickly."

While she placed her hopes on the caliber of her players, she also promised to give everything to the fans who have been sending encouraging messages.

"Receiving messages from the fans gives us a balm to the heart. We will give everything for them," she added.

"It will be a very important match. We absolutely have to win, to achieve our second goal, of being in the final."

On his part, Zambia’s Bruce Mwape said the Copper Queens are ready to fight and go back home as African champions.

"You can feel the excitement that is spreading throughout the country. We receive thousands of messages," Mwape said.

"Thanks to social networks, our team remains connected to our people. The girls feel invested in a mission to bring the cup home."

Banyana Banyana and Shepolopolo topped their respective groups on their way to the knockout stage. Ellis’ side defeated Tunisia and Zambia overcame the Senegal hurdle in the quarter-finals as they set up their big semi-final date.

For the first time in the tournament, the Cosafa rivals will play their games at Mohamed V Stadium in Casablanca after their previous matches were held in Rabat.

They will face off without key stars; Thembi Kgatlana of Banyana Banyana was ruled out of the competition because of an injury, while Barbra Banda of Zambia was barred from participating after a reported gender test.

Both sides have also qualified for the 2023 Women’s World Cup to be held in Australia and New Zealand.