Vitor Roque boost for Barcelona! Athletico Paranaense boss Luiz Felipe Scolari says sale 'would be the best thing'

As Vitor Roque closes in on a transfer to Barcelona from Athletico Paranaense, manager Luiz Felipe Scolari admits a move "would be the best thing".

Roque linked with Barca switch

€40m deal reportedly agreed

Manager Scolari has encouraged move

WHAT HAPPENED? With an impressive 15 goal contributions in 25 matches across all competitions for the Brazilian Serie A side, the 18-year-old striker has reportedly been on Barca's radar for some months. It was revealed on Tuesday that the Catalan giants had reached an agreement with Paranaense over a €40 million (£34m/$43m) deal for Roque - something which Scolari has openly encouraged.

WHAT THEY SAID: The experienced Brazilian tactician, who has been at the club since May 2022, told TV Globo: "I don't think so [holding on to Vitor Roque], but who knows, holding on until the end of the year [may be possible]. I believe it would be the best for him and for Athletico [to sell]. There is no definite situation. If you have to sell, I think you have to sell."

On Roque's €40m price tag, Scolari jokingly added: "Every week, we raise a million euros for him. Every goal he scores is spectacular."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Despite Robert Lewandowski having only signed a year ago - and winning the Liga golden boot in his first full season - 18-year-old Roque is seen as the perfect long-term replacement to the Poland international, who turns 35 in August. As such, Barca are thought to be willing to offer the Paranaense forward a five-year-deal, although AS have reported that the Catalan club will need at least three current squad members to leave before this can be completed.

WHAT NEXT FOR ROQUE? A lot needs to happen, then, before the signing is made official, but the noises from the Paranaense camp will be a huge boost to Barca, as they close in on one of the game's hottest forward prospects.