A new partner for Virgil van Dijk! Liverpool favourites to sign €49m-rated Goncalo Inacio from Sporting CP

Liverpool are reportedly the favourites to sign €49 million (£43m/$52m) rated Goncalo Inacio from Sporting CP.

Inacio on Liverpool's radar

Jurgen Klopp admires the defender

Contracted to Sporting until 2027

WHAT HAPPENED? The Portuguese defender has grabbed the attention of several Premier League elites with his consistent performances in the Primeira Liga. It was reported that the Reds made an enquiry about him in the summer as they are in the process of identifying long-term replacements for the ageing Joel Matip and Virgil van Dijk. Manchester United were also keen to get him in the summer but had to give up on the pursuit as Harry Maguire continued to stay at Old Trafford.

However, according to Sport Bild, the Red Devils have pulled out of the competition which makes Liverpool the favourites in the race. Jurgen Klopp is a huge admirer of Inacio and is believed to be his preferred choice to shore up the defence. He is left-footed, remains composed with the ball at his feet and can be a potential successor to Van Dijk in the future which aligns with the club's long-term plans.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Liverpool recently dispatched scouts to observe Inacio's performance while playing for Portugal against Bosnia alongside experienced centre-back Ruben Dias. However, it was a relatively uneventful night for Inacio as his team secured a dominant victory, with all five goals scored in the first half of the game.

Article continues below

Inacio's contract with Sporting runs until 2027 but has a release clause of €49 million (£43m/$52m) which could entice Liverpool to make the move.

IN ONE PHOTO:

WHAT NEXT? Liverpool will be back in action against Nottingham Forest on Sunday while Inacio will take the field with Sporting to face Boavista in a league encounter a day later.