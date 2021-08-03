Star Indian cricketer Virat Kohli wishes his 'friend' Sunil Chhetri on his 37th birthday...

India football team skipper Sunil Chhetri has turned 37 on Tuesday, August 3. And India's all-time topscorer has already got wishes pouring in, along with it a special one a star cricketer. Indian Cricket team captain Virat Kohli also sent his wishes for Sunil Chhetri as he turned 37.

Kohli wished Chhetri the best on his special occassion and suggested that he is thankful for the friendship he shares with the Indian football captain and how their common bonding factor is Delhi's street food.

Interestingly, Kohli owns two restaurants in Delhi - Nueva and one8Commune.

What did Virat Kohli tweet about Sunil Chhetri?

"Happy Birthday skip. I hope you have a blessed day like every other day in your life & I always wish you the best. I'm grateful for our friendship that's been formed very organically and contrary to belief, we've majorly connected on Delhi street food memories."

Happy Birthday skip. I hope you have a blessed day like every other day in your life & I always wish you the best. I'm grateful for our friendship that's been formed very organically and contrary to belief, we've majorly connected on Delhi street food memories. 😂 @chetrisunil11 — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) August 2, 2021

When did Sunil Chhetri make his international debut for India?

Sunil Chhetri donned the Indian national team jersey for the very first time against Pakistan, 16 years ago on June 12, 2005, at the age of 20.

India travelled to Pakistan to play a three-match invitational series. In the very first match of the series, Chhetri was handed his international debut by then Indian coach Sukhwinder Singh. The talismanic forward scored on his international debut and it was his goal that helped the Blue Tigers hold the hosts to a 1-1 draw.

India had taken the lead in the series by winning the second match 1-0 but Pakistan came back strongly and beat India 3-0 in the third game and levelled the series.

What are some of the notable records which Sunil Chhetri holds?

Chhetri currently holds several records in Indian football but some of his most notable records are, highest goalscorer in international (74) in the most number of international appearances (117). He is also the fourth-highest active international goalscorer in the world after Cristiano Ronaldo (109), Lionel Messi (76) and UAE's Ali Mabkhout (76).

He has also scored the most number of hat-tricks in international football (3) and is the highest Indian goalscorer in I-League and the Indian Super League (ISL).