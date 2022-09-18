Vinicius Junior target of racist chant from group of Atletico fans before Madrid derby

- Atleti fans made racist chant about Vinicius
- Chant was heard outside stadium before Madrid derby
- Incident comes days after racist comment about Real star
WHAT HAPPENED? A group of home team supporters were heard shouting: "You are a monkey, Vinicius, you are a monkey" outside of the Wanda Metropolitano before the clash between the two teams.
THE BIGGER PICTURE: The chant comes in the wake of a comment from president of Spanish football agents Pedro Bravo, who said during a broadcast that Vinicius should stop dancing like a "monkey".
AND WHAT'S MORE: Vinicius hit back at the comments with a powerful statement on a video, adding: "I repeat to you, racists: I will not stop dancing." Meanwhile, fellow Brazil star Neymar and football icon Pele were among those who voiced their support, urging him to keep on dancing.
WHAT NEXT FOR VINICIUS JUNIOR? The 22-year-old will try too score - and dance - against his on-field rivals on Sunday.