'We need players who can run!' - Vincent Kompany rules out Burnley move for Cristiano Ronaldo

Burnley manager Vincent Kompany has ruled out a move for free agent Cristiano Ronaldo as the Clarets apparently "need players who can run".

Ronaldo released by Manchester United

Won't be joining Burnley

Kompany questions forward's work rate

WHAT HAPPENED? While working as a pundit for the BBC, Burnley manager Vincent Kompany jokingly ruled out a move for Ronaldo. The legendary frontman, who is now free to find a new club following his release from Manchester United, won't be banging them for the clarets any time soon.

WHAT THEY SAID: "We need players who can run," he said with a wry smile when asked if he would take the 37-year-old forward at Burnley.

Kompany added that he didn't think anyone came out of the ordeal well, expect United boss Erik ten Hag. "I think that in the end everybody loses, except perhaps the Manchester United manager. I think it’s a problem that’s resolved and they’ll move on from this, I’m sure."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Portuguese forward had his reported £500,000-a-week contract ripped up by his club following his interview on TalkTV. Ronaldo will be looking for a new club once the World Cup is over.

IN A PHOTO:

The Clarets don't want him, so where will he end up?

WHAT NEXT FOR RONALDO? A move to either Newcastle United or Saudi Arabian club, Al-Nassar could be on the cards for the forward. Sporting CP and Chelsea have both been linked in the past too.