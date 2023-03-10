Vincent Kompany claims he's not the right man to replace Pep Guardiola as Manchester City manager right now, as he is focused on the job with Burnley.

Guardiola job in question after FFP breaches

Kompany claims he is "way down rankings"

Two will have reunion in FA Cup quarters

WHAT HAPPENED? The Clarets are flying high 10 points clear at the top of the Championship in Kompany's first season in charge. Despite City being within just five points of leaders Arsenal in the Premier League and still in with a chance in European and domestic cups, Guardiola's tenure was put into question amid the ongoing investigations into the club's alleged breaches of financial rules. While Kompany was one of many names mooted for the City job, the Belgian claims that the time isn't right just now.

WHAT THEY SAID: “I think City should always have the best manager in the world nobody else and that is not me," Kompany said in a press conference. "So focus is just Burnley getting better and we will see. They have the best manager in the world today and I hope he stays for another 10 years and if not they should have the best manager in the World after Pep. From my side I am way down the ranking."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: City's victory over Bristol City in the FA Cup fifth-round set up a reunion between Kompany and his former manager, with whom he celebrated two Premier League titles, two League Cups and an FA Cup triumph. Despite a number of feisty comments in recent weeks, Guardiola will be in the dugout for the foreseeable, as the Premier League's investigation will likely take several months, or even years, to reach its conclusion.

WHAT NEXT? Before City and Burnley's cup meeting on March 18, Guardiola's men travel to Palace on Saturday while Kompany leads his Burnley squad out at home against Wigan Athletic on the same day.