Villarreal’s Chukwueze ends 12-month LaLiga goal drought versus Real Valladolid

The Nigeria international’s last strike in the Spanish elite division came in the Yellow Submarine’s 3-1 home defeat to Celta Vigo in November 2019

Samuel Chukwueze has put an end to his LaLiga goal drought as Villarreal overpowered Real Valladolid 2-0 on Monday night.



The 21-year-old Nigeria international had gone on a 12-month run without finding the net, however, he rediscovered his scoring form against the White and Violets.



His 21st minute strike propelled Unai Emery’s men to their fourth victory of the 2020-21 Spanish topflight campaign.

#VillarrealRealValladolid | 1-0 | ⏱️20' | GOAL! GOAL! GOAL! @chukwueze_8 finishes well to put the Yellows ahead after a lovely @Alfonsopedraza9 assist down the left. 💪 pic.twitter.com/y2Yx75bMtn — Villarreal CF English (@Eng_Villarreal) November 2, 2020

Needing a home win to consolidate on their position in the log, the Yellow Submarine came out at full throttle – dominating ball possession as well as creating scoring opportunities.Alfonso Pedraza had the first chance at goal - trying his luck with a powerful left-footed shot which drew a fine save from goalkeeper Jordi Masip.The hosts’ persistence eventually paid off in the 20th minute thanks to Chukwueze’s cool finish after connecting to a low cross from Pedraza.Emery’s team doubled their advantage in the 37th minute courtesy of Pau Torres who converted Paco Alcacer’s flick off Moi Gomez’s corner kick.Early in the second-half, Valladolid missed a chance to reduce their deficit after Shon Weissman’s shot was saved by goalkeeper Asenjo.

Gerard Moreno got the Yellows’ third goal in the 64th minute but VAR replays cancelled the effort due to a foul in his build-up to the strike.

Despite a late rally from Sergio Gonzalez’s team, scores stood at 2-0 after full time as Villarreal reigned supreme at Estadio de la Ceramica.



After an impressive shift, Chukwueze was replaced in the 64th minute by on loan Real Madrid midfielder Takefusa Kubo, while Moroccan defender Sofian Chakla was an unused substitute. Chakla’s compatriot Jawad El Yamiq was not dressed for action by Real Valladolid.

#VillarrealRealValladolid | 2-0 | ⏱️ 63' | First change for the Yellows, with @chukwueze_8, the man who opened the scoring, being replaced by Take Kubo. pic.twitter.com/sxVcsklsk9 — Villarreal CF English (@Eng_Villarreal) November 2, 2020

With this result, Villarreal occupy the third spot in the Spanish topflight log after garnering 15 points from eight games. For Valladolid, they sit at the base of the table with just three points from same number of outings.

Chukwueze, who has been called up for Nigeria’s Africa Cup of Nations qualification versus Sierra Leone next week, would be hoping to take his scoring form to the Europa League when his Spanish outfit host Maccabi Tel-Aviv on Thursday.