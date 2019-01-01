Villarreal striker Toko Ekambi scoops La Liga award

The 27-year-old Cameroon international has been recognised for his outstanding form for the Yellow Submarine last month

Villarreal striker Karl Toko Ekambi has been named the La Liga Player of the Month for October.

The Cameroon international was in a spectacular form last month, with his efforts helping the Yellow Submarine to clinch back-to-back victories.

The forward scored the match-winning goal against Espanyol before netting a brace in his side’s 4-1 win against Deportivo Alaves.

The 27-year-old former Angers striker has now scored five league goals and provided two assists this season.

Toko Ekambi will be honoured with the award before Villarreal’s home game against Celta Vigo at Estadio de la Ceramica on November 24.