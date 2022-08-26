Villarreal's Chukwueze and West Ham United’s Benrahma lead African goal scorers in Europa Conference League

Africans painted Europe with goals, however, they suffered contrasting fortunes in the tournament

Samuel Chukwueze was on target as Villareal defeated Hajduk Split 2-0 in Thursday’s Uefa Conference League second leg play-off round.

The Yellow Submarine had secured a 4-2 victory over the Croatian First League outfit at the Estadi Ciutat de Valencia.

In Split, they completed a double over Valdas Dambrauskas’ Masters from the Sea to reach the group stage on a 6-2 aggregate result.

Alfonso Pedraza put the Spaniards ahead in the 37th minute before the Nigeria international doubled the advantage four minutes before the hour mark.

At the Energi Viborg Arena, Said Benrahma found the net as West Ham United brushed aside hosts Vigorg 3-0.

Twenty-two minutes into the fixture, Gianluca Scamacca put the Premier League side ahead, before the Algeria international doubled the advantage in the 51st minute.

Four minutes after the hour mark, Tomas Soucek wrapped up victory to secure passage after a 6-1 aggregate score line.

Elsewhere, FC Cologne beat Fehervar 3-0 away from him with Tunisia international Ellyes Skhiri on song.

Having lost 2-1 at home to the Hungarian side on August 18, the Bundesliga side knew that anything thing short of victory would deny them a chance of making the next round.

Fuelled by that, they travelled to the MOL Arena Sosto with the ambition of making amends for their home defeat.

It took them 10 minutes to take the lead thanks to Timo Hubers's effort before the Tunisian star made it two goals a minute into the second half.

There was still time for Kingsley Schindler to add the third for the Billy Goats in the closing stages of the encounter.

In the end, Cologne scaled through 4–2 on aggregate.

Nigeria prospect Moses Usor inspired Slavia Prague to a 2-0 triumph over Polish side Rakow Czestochowa.

In the reverse fixture played in Czestochowa, the Czech Republic side bowed 2-1 – thus needing at least a two-goal difference to qualify.

Slavia Prague appeared to be heading for elimination as the score stood 0-0 after the hour mark. Two minutes later, however, Usor opened the scoring at the Fortuna Arena.

With scores tied 2-2 on aggregate, the game extended into extra time. Ivan Schranz was the hero with a late strike to propel the hosts to the next stage.