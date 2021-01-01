Villarreal's Chukwueze doubtful for Europa League final after suffering hamstring injury

The Super Eagles winger was stretchered off at the Emirates Stadium on Thursday and he could miss the final of the European competition

Villarreal star Samuel Chukwueze faces a fitness race to be ready in time for the Uefa Europa League final after the club confirmed he has suffered muscle damage in his left leg.

The 21-year-old was stretchered off in pain during Thursday's Europa League semi-final clash with Arsenal in North London as Unai Emery’s men held their hosts to a goalless draw.

A 2-1 win from the first-leg helped Villarreal advance to the final and they will battle Manchester United for the European crown at the PGE Arena Gdansk on May 26.

Chukwueze delivered an impressive performance during the 2-1 victory at the Estadio de la Ceramica last Thursday, with an assist for Manu Trigueros’ opening goal which earned him plaudits from fans across social media.

No date has been set for his return to action but the Yellow Submarine disclosed that the Nigeria international’s recovery is dependent on his progress.

“Medical tests carried out on Samu Chukwueze have confirmed muscular damage to the quadriceps in his left leg, which he picked up during the second leg of the Uefa Europa League semi-final against Arsenal FC," the club statement read.

"The recovery time depends on the player's progress.”

Article continues below

Chukwueze has been a key part of Unai Emery's selection this season and he recently rediscovered his goalscoring boots with three goals in his last four La Liga appearances.

After ending his 17-game goal drought in the Spanish top-flight with a brace against Levante on April 18, the Super Eagles star scored Villarreal's only goal as they fell to a 2-1 loss against Barcelona a week later.

He has contributed five goals and six assists in 39 matches across all competitions this season as he hopes to win his first major title with Villarreal since he joined them from Nigerian club Diamond Football Academy in 2018.



Villarreal will have to do without the Nigeria international when they host Celta Vigo in their next La Liga clash on Sunday.



The Yellow Submarine are sixth on the Spanish top-flight table with 52 points from 34 games.