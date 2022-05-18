Vieira hails Zaha's defensive work at Crystal Palace

Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira has discussed how Wilfried Zaha helps the Premier League side defend.

Unlike many sides around them, Palace have a positive goal difference this season, and Vieira said finding the right tactical approach will be crucial to maximising the potential of his squad, of which he believes the Ivorian – with 13 goals so far - has shown the perfect example.

"It’s always about trying to find the right balance between attacking and defending," Vieira told the club’s website. "We managed to score a couple of goals, but I think we should score much more.

"On the other side, defensively, we are more solid because our front players are doing their part. Collectively, that makes us stronger.

"Wilfried [Zaha] is the perfect example. The way he works out of possession helps us to be more positive as a team. We need to take this into next season and try to be a little bit stronger."

The Eagles have two games to go – they will face Everton on May 19 before hosting Manchester United on May 22 – and the manager is keen on keeping their level of intensity.

"The challenge for us was to keep competing until the end of the season. I was really pleased with the attitude we showed on the pitch," he added.

"We kept competing, we kept fighting, and played some really good football at the time, and that made me really happy.

"It’s a challenge [to finish top-half] and there is a possibility to go over the 49 points [record], which can be a target for us."

The former Arsenal star also defended his 3-5-2 formation, which he used at Villa Park on Sunday against Aston Villa.

"This is something that we will take into next season. It’s quite interesting to have this kind of flexibility," he concluded. "What I was really pleased about at Villa was the performance.

"Every time we play this season, I felt that the players feel comfortable to play that system as well. It’s always good to have these kinds of options.

"What is important for me is that choosing one or the other, the players feel comfortable to play."