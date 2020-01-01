Victor Wanyama releases statement after misconduct allegations

The MLS-based Kenyan player has responded to allegations made in a controversial Instagram video

Kenya captain Victor Wanyama has released a statement on his official Twitter account after allegations were made by a teenager during an Instagram Live interview.

"My attention has been drawn to a video circulating online containing false, fabricated, and insulting allegations aimed at scandalising my good name and reputation," read the statement.

"I wish to distance myself completely from the contents of this defamatory video. The allegations made therein are a total fabrication and a figment of the maker’s imagination at best.

More teams

"I have never met any party in the video.

"I strongly condemn the actions of both the woman in the video and the publisher of the video Arthur Mandela via his Instagram account @Xtiandela for encouraging the disparagement of the character of individuals based on false accusatory statements."

The 29-year-old Montreal Impact player went on to state that he will be taking legal action to "protect my good name and character".

"The allegations made are manifestly fictitious and clearly meant to boost the online audience of both the maker and of the insulting allegations and publisher of the video," Wanyama continued.

"I have worked long and hard to build my character and standing in society.

Article continues below

"Such malicious, scandalising, and false assertions about my name and character are unacceptable to me, my family, and institutions who have placed great trust in me.

"I am prepared to go to great lengths to protect my good name and character.

"Consequently, and with the blessing of my management team, I have instructed my legal team to pursue all legal remedies available to me and to which I have the unreserved right to seek."