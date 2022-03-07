Victor Moses: Spartak Moscow star’s reported Nigeria return sparks division among fans

Victor Moses has been linked with a return to the Nigeria senior national team four years after announcing his international retirement.

The former Chelsea wing-back quit the three-time African champions in the wake of the country’s failed expedition at the 2018 Fifa World Cup Russia.

Moses, who made his debut for the West Africans in 2012, was part of Stephen Keshi’s men that won the 2013 African Cup of Nations, after missing out on the 2012 edition.

According to the unconfirmed news, coach Augustine Eguavoen was quoted stating that he wants the Spartak Moscow player back in his squad.

Regardless, fans across the African continent have taken to social media - with many backing the claim judging by the player's experience.

The constant here is that none of our wingers are better than Victor Moses (at his peak). — Abiodun ⚡️ (@Abiodun0x) March 7, 2022

I 101% support the return of victor Moses ,him and Simon on the wings will be brutal with a mature osimhen as CF,this has always been my dream attack in the World Cup for super eagles I am happy it looks likely to happen now — Proudly Nigerian (@Mr_kunlecole) March 7, 2022

Respect that name Victor Moses. — Temitope (@IamTopsy4real) March 7, 2022

Victor Moses has experience. Can't replace that. That's one thing European teams use to the best of advantages. Germany for example. You don't just replace the whole squad with newbies. You do it gradually. That's one thing we lacked at the last AFCON hence the early exit. — Bo'duro (@jeaneluc) March 7, 2022

It will be addition if Victor Moses join the super eagles, that's great news for Nigerian ahead of Ghana world cup qualification match. — Ola millions𓃵 (@DimejiEgbeyemi) March 7, 2022

To think that I was telling my brother about Victor Moses yesterday, I told him Victor Moses absent was evident in the last Afcon and Moses Simon is not at the level of victor moses. We don’t need Ighalo in the super eagles. It’s victor moses that is needed. — BigNameGerald (@GSA_Gerald) March 7, 2022

I repeat no player in that Super Eagles that is technically sound like Victor Moses.



No player that played in that flank that is better than Victor Moses as of now. Moses Simon is not even close to Victor Moses level at the Super Eagles.



Victor Moses is a proven player. One pic.twitter.com/CU2ayQ93Ei — Temitope (@IamTopsy4real) March 7, 2022

I think we need Victor Moses in our team we need competition for every position — EBUKA🦁 (@eddy_chuks) March 7, 2022

However, some expressed their exasperation at the buzz describing it as steps backward for Nigeria – a country blessed with abundant talents.

The question is where will Victor Moses play? Just look at the list of the incredibly talented forwards we have but somebody still want bring back Victor Moses Wow! pic.twitter.com/XzvaCeXYnT — S_Deen IBN Idris ⌚ (@Real_Simk) March 7, 2022

Eberechi Eze dey, Olise dey Danjuma dey deir too nd many more you can't try bringing em back na Mumu Victor Moses who left his homeland national team for mumu reasons una wan recall 😂😂 I ain't surprised if last world cup performance repeats itself — OLUWASEYI 🇳🇬 (@sheyitokz8) March 7, 2022

The only old players Eguavoen should recall is Enyeama. Others are not necessary, not even Victor Moses — Super⭐ (@MarvikeyzU) March 7, 2022

Why Nigeria like to dey go backwards sef.

Wtf is with victor Moses coming back to the team pic.twitter.com/h8dQ5oZYgq — J.B✨ (@jimohbasit01) March 7, 2022

Victor Moses back to the Super Eagles team?????



Eguavoen , which one be this?? 😂😂 — TEMI OTEDOLA'S SON❤️🐻✨ (@Little_Te_ddy) March 7, 2022

Victor Moses and Ighalo just want to come back because of the prospect of playing in the World cup, they are selfish. I kid you not, they are coming not to help the team but for their selfish reason. — Iba Ella of Asaba🇳🇬 (@Slyadeniyi) March 7, 2022

Victor Moses is back in the Super Eagle, Onanzi is coming too. Next will Vincent Enyama..



Euguavon is definitely returning Nigeria to Stone age.



I don't know why it's difficult to move forward in this country... — BELAWY (@biodunadey) March 7, 2022

Eberechi Eze and Michael Olise are just there, why not concentrate on convincing them to come play for their country? Which one is Victor Moses again? I tire for this country sha. 🤦🏾‍♂️ — Alvin Obi ❼ (@iam_alvin__) March 7, 2022

This Eguaveon wants to misbehave now... which one is Victor Moses again? Please move forward not back abeg 🥺 — Wilfred (@i_eworitse) March 7, 2022

Instead of recalling Victor Moses try to convince Eberechi Eze and Michael Olise to join the Super Eagles.... This country don tire me — sammyyy (@sammmyyyyOG) March 7, 2022

Having in mind that Eguavoen invited Saudi Arabia based Odion Ighalo and Ogenyi Onazi, some teasingly asked Gernot Rohr’s replacement to retired Jay-Jay Okocha, Garba Lawal and Julius Aghahowa to his wishlist.

Okocha to Eguoavon after hearing Victor Moses has been recalled into the Super Eagles



"U know who I am, I'm not an actor" — 𝕆𝕞𝕒 ℂ𝕙𝕖𝕝𝕤𝕖𝕒✳️ (@Gentlelukaz) March 7, 2022

When Germany and many other European countries are playing young boys like Havertz, Writz, Eggstein. Our super eagle coach is thinking of recalling Victor Moses, Vincent Oruma, Ozaze, Odegbami



If you'll ask me, that s a propaganda against youth in sport... 👀👀👀 — GReeN CaSTLe (@iakanbi95) March 7, 2022

Eguoavon: After calling Victor Moses, then we go for this man. Scary hours pic.twitter.com/bjAPTlNfTk — 𝕆𝕞𝕒 ℂ𝕙𝕖𝕝𝕤𝕖𝕒✳️ (@Gentlelukaz) March 7, 2022

If Austin Eguavoen is eventually bringing back Victor Moses boya he should call Celestine Babayaro and Sunday oliseh on the list... — OG Wahidi YBNL (@Ojere5) March 7, 2022

So eguavoen needs Victor Moses back in the super eagle, maybe one should assist him to get all the technical team Moses got in crossing the red sea. sha na because of Ghana we dey do all this one ? Nawo — Johnny Remedy© (@SemiGuy_) March 7, 2022

Eguavon be like if I invite Victor Moses https://t.co/ytPe7RRlN9 and Nigerians no complain, I go just invite myself Kanu and Okocha come add the ever fit Baba Iyabo. Gbam everywhere go just stew. pic.twitter.com/J2SIRlVek7 — Ade Ademola (@AdeHardemola) March 7, 2022

Victor Moses is actually needed… Dude is on fire — Ossy Achievas (Chiori Paul Cole) (@OSSYACHIEVAS) March 7, 2022

With Nigeria’s poor performance at Afcon 2021, will Moses’ return inspire Nigeria to win laurels? Let us know in the comments.