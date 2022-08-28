Victor Moses injury a huge loss to Spartak Moscow and Russian Premier League - Bilyaletdinov

The 37-year-old believes the winger stands out for his skill and will be missed by the club and the league

Former Russia midfielder Diniyar Bilyaletdinov has admitted Spartak Moscow are missing the services of winger Victor Moses in the Russian Premier League.

The 31-year-old former Nigeria international was ruled out of action for six months after picking an Achilles tendon injury during Spartak's 2-0 top-flight victory against Ural on August 6.

Prior to the injury, Moses had started the season on a high, notching two goals in two matches. His first goal of the season was crucial as it helped Spartak secure a 1-1 draw against Akhmat Grozny at Akhmat-Arena.

A week later, the former Chelsea player scored yet again as Spartak defeated Krasnodar 4-1 at Krasnodar Stadium.

According to the 37-year-old Bilyaletdinov, who began his career at Lokomotiv Moscow, where he made 185 appearances, scored 38 goals across six seasons and also featured for Everton in the Premier League, Moses' injury is a huge loss for the entire league.

"Of course, Moses is missing. He stands out for his skill in our championship. You can't just make up for a loss like that," Bilyaletdinov said, as quoted by Sport Express.

"In the absence of European competition, not everyone wants to go to us. This is a loss not only for Spartak, but for the entire league."

After picking up the injury, Moses, who moved to Spartak on a permanent deal from Chelsea on July 2, 2021, underwent successive surgery in Germany and is currently undergoing rehabilitation.

On Saturday, Spartak registered their fifth victory of the season after smashing Fakel 4-1 at Tsentral'nyy Stadion Profsoyuzov.