Victor Moses: Ex-Chelsea star in Spartak Moscow squad for Parimatch Premier Cup

The 30-year-old will get another chance to prove his worth after sealing a permanent deal to the Russian capital club

Victor Moses has been named in the Spartak Moscow squad for the Parimatch Premier Cup that will be staged from July 11 at the Otkritie Bank Arena.

According to the club’s official website, Spartak have named a strong squad of 28 players and the former Nigeria winger has been included, just a few weeks after he signed for the club on a permanent deal from Chelsea.

The 30-year-old has already featured for the side and celebrated his arrival with a goal as his side settled for a 2-2 draw against Slovenian PrvaLiga side NK Bravo in a friendly at Landskron Stadium on July 2.

On leaving Chelsea, Moses said: “I’ve loved every moment playing for Chelsea and leave with memories that I will cherish forever, including winning the Premier League, FA Cup, and Europa League.

“I’ve always appreciated the love and support shown to me during my time at Stamford Bridge and would like to take this opportunity to thank everybody connected with the club, with a special mention to the incredible Chelsea fans who have always been brilliant with me.”

Spartak have also confirmed fans will not be allowed to attend the tournament because of the strict guidelines aimed at curbing the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

“Spartak will play all the matches of the tournament at the Otkritie Bank Arena and due to the difficult epidemic situation in Moscow, the games will be held without spectators,” the statement continued.

During the tournament, Spartak will play their first game against Sochi on July 11, then take on Rubin Kazan on July 14 before winding up with a clash against Khimki on July 18.

Goalkeepers - Alexander Maksimenko, Artyom Rebrov, Alexander Selikhov.

Article continues below

Defenders - Ayrton, Ilya Gaponov, Georgy Dzhikia, Andrey Eshchenko, Samuel Zhigo, Ilya Kutepov, Ruslan Litvinov, Nikolay Rasskazov.

Midfielders - Zelimkhan Bakaev, Maxim Glushenkov, Daniil Denisov, Roman Zobnin, Mikhail Ignatov, Alex Kral, Alexander Lomovitsky, Reziuan Mirzov, Victor Moses, Quincy Promes, Artyom Timofeev, Nail Umyarov, Jorrit Hendrix.

Forwards - Jordan Larsson, Georgy Melkadze, Pedro Rocha, Alexander Sobolev.