Victor Moses ‘available’ to face SPAL – Inter Milan boss Conte

Having missed his side’s last three games, the ex-Nigeria international is now in contention to play a part against Luigi Di Biagio’s men

Inter Milan manager Antonio Conte has confirmed Victor Moses is ‘available’ for selection when they take on SPAL in Thursday’s Serie A game at Stadio Paolo Mazza.

The 29-year-old winger last featured for the Black and Blues in their victory over Brescia on July 1, owing to a thigh injury problem.

The former Nigeria international missed his side’s defeat to Bologna, as well as the draw against Hellas Verona and Monday’s home victory over Torino.

Conte, who previously affirmed the versatile player has fully recovered from his injury problem, stated he could be involved against Luigi Di Biagio’s men while also providing an injury update on the rest of his squad members.

“Moses is available, while Nicolo Barella is on the road to recovery. He’s started to work with the ball and we hope to have him at our disposal for the next game,” Conte told the club website.

“Vecino is still struggling with a knee problem. Sensi is continuing to receive treatment. Meanwhile, Lukaku is trying to overcome a contracture, we hope to have him back as soon as possible.”

Moses joined Inter temporarily in January from Premier League side Chelsea after cutting short his 18-month loan with Turkish Super Lig club Fenerbahce.

Since teaming up with the Black and Blues, the forward has made 12 appearances across all competitions, including seven in Serie A.

The former Nigeria international started his career with the youth setup of Crystal Palace and made his debut for the side at the age of 16 in 2007.

Moses featured 58 times for Palace before leaving the club to join Wigan Athletic and his eye-catching displays for the Latics saw him snapped up by Chelsea in 2012.

The forward, who won the Premier League title under the guidance of Conte in 2017, has now featured for five different clubs on loan.

Moses also enjoyed success with the Super Eagles before his retirement from international duty in August 2018, after featuring at the World Cup in Russia.

The winger had 38 caps for the West Africans, scoring 12 goals and played a key role as Nigeria won their third Africa Cup of Nations title in South Africa in 2013.