Veteran keeper Carson signs one-year Man City deal after becoming a free agent

The 35-year-old former England international, who has spent two seasons on loan with the Blues, is back for more at the Etihad Stadium

Scott Carson has, on the back of two seasons on loan at Manchester City, signed a one-year contract with the reigning Premier League champions.

The 35-year-old goalkeeper joins the Blues as a free agent after seeing his deal at Derby expire.

A veteran shot-stopper has taken in just one competitive appearance for City since first linking up with them in 2019 - with that solitary outing coming against Newcastle back in May - but he is a reliable back-up option behind Ederson and Zack Steffen.

What has been said?

On linking up with City on a permanent basis, Carson has told the club's official website: "It's a pleasure and a privilege to be part of the setup here at City.

"To be around Pep [Guardiola] and his backroom staff is fantastic and I feel I have learnt so much since I joined in 2019.

"The lads made me feel at home straight away and I have loved every second of my two years here.

"To commit for another year was such an easy decision. I want to continue pushing the other goalkeepers we have here and I want to make sure my experience rubs off on them."

Director of football Txiki Begiristain added on reaching another agreement with a man that has four England caps to his name: "Scott brings a wealth of knowledge to the squad.

"He is a former international goalkeeper who has played in lots of big games during a long career.

"We know he is always ready to play, if we need to call upon him.

"The lads love him, and I know his experience has been a huge help to Ederson and Zack Steffen."

The bigger picture

While Carson has settled for a third-choice role in the latter stages of his career, he does boast plenty of Premier League experience.

Having started out at Leeds United, regular top-flight football was taken in at Charlton, Aston Villa and West Brom.

He has also spent time in Turkey with Bursaspor and saw over 200 appearances in the Championship across spells at Wigan and Derby.

City have now agreed to keep him on their books for 2021-22, with Guardiola's defending champions counting down the days to a Community Shield clash with Leicester on August 7 and a Premier League season opener away at Tottenham the following weekend.

