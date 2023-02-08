'I'm very sceptical' - Kompany slams Man City critics for 'pointing fingers' after Premier League charges

Vincent Kompany says he is "very sceptical" of Manchester City's critics after seeing his former club charged with over 100 financial breaches.

Man City charged by Premier League

City will fight to clear their name

Kompany hits out at critics of the club

WHAT HAPPENED? The defending Premier League champions have been charged with breaching more than 100 financial rules after an investigation carried out over a four-year period. It has been reported that the club already have a plan in place to fight against the charges but were surprised by the timing of the announcement. City legend Kompany is standing firmly by the club during this difficult phase and has called out the critics who are "pointing fingers" at the CFG-owned outfit.

WHAT THEY SAID: "I look at it and sometimes roll my eyes a little bit," Kompany, who is currently taking in a spell as head coach at Burnley, has said. "No doubt there's a lot of righteousness in the world to come and tell you what you've done wrong, and then if everybody looks at themselves, I think the football industry in general is not one that can afford to point the finger too many times.

"I think all of you will have a little bit of a smile on your face to know what the football industry is about. I'm very sceptical when people start pointing fingers. Do the best for yourself and let's try and improve all the time but I'm a little bit sceptical when the fingers get pointed easily."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Premier League has kept a close watch on the books of City for several years and have charged them with irregular financial dealings between 2009 and 2018. The case has now been passed to an independent commission that will determine whether any further action is required. If the charges are proven to be true, then City could be deducted points or even relegated from the top flight.

WHAT NEXT FOR MAN CITY? Pep Guardiola's side will be in action again on Sunday against Aston Villa in the Premier League.