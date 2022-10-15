Verona vs AC Milan: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch and stream AC Milan against Verona on TV and online in the United States, United Kingdom & India.

AC Milan are back in Serie A action after yet another Champions League defeat to Chelsea as they take on Verona on Sunday. The last time out, the Rossoneri defeated Juventus as they climbed to fifth in the league table while Verona suffered their fourth consecutive defeat.

Stefano Pioli's men are level on points with Lazio and Udinese, which means that Milan have an opportunity to enter the top four with a positive result on Sunday before facing Monza on the following weekend.

Whereas, Verona are in their own struggle in the drop zone having last gone down to a stoppage-time goal against Salernitana to go one game within facing five straight defeats in Serie A since 2018, when they eventually got relegated.

GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the U.S., UK and India as well as how to stream live online.

Verona vs AC Milan date & kick-off time

Game:

Verona vs AC Milan

Date:

October 16, 2022

Kick-off:

2:45pm ET / 7:45pm BST / 12:15am IST (Oct 17)

Venue:

Marcantonio Bentegodi Stadium, Verona

How to watch Verona vs AC Milan on TV & live stream online

In the United States (U.S.), it is available to stream live on Paramount+.

Viewers in the U.S. can also view the game live on ESPN+ and ESPN app.

In the UK, the clash between Verona vs AC Milan can be watched live on BT Sport 1 with live streaming available on the BT Player. BT Sport also has a £25 monthly pass you can check out here.

In India, the Sports 18 Network has the broadcast rights for Serie A games, with steaming on Voot Select.

Country

TV channel

Live stream

U.S.

ESPN+

Paramount+, ESPN app

UK

BT Sport 1

BT Sport website/app

India

Sports18 - 1 HD

Voot Select

Verona team news and squad

The hosts are set to miss Diego Coppola, Pawel Dawidowicz, Ivan Ilic and Darko Lazovic on account of injuries.

With Federico Ceccherini suspended after being sent off in Salerno last week, new Verona boss Salvatore Bocchetti is likely to look up to Juan Cabal to fill in at the back.

Thomas Henry, though with just two goals to his name so far this season, is likely to continue in attack.

Verona Possible XI: Montipo; Hien, Gunter, Cabal; Faraoni, Tameze, Veloso, Doig; Hrustic, Verdi; Henry

Position

Players

Goalkeepers

Montipo, Perilli, Chiesa, Berardi

Defenders

Gunter, Dawidowicz, Ceccherini, Magnani, Hien, Coppola, Cabal, Doig, Faraoni, Depaoli

Midfielders

Temeze, Hongla, Veloso, Sulemana, Ilic, Terracciano, Lazovic, Verdi, Hrutic, Praszelik, Cortinovis, Kallon

Forwards

Henry, Piccoli, Lasagna, Djuric

AC Milan team news and squad

Pioli still battles a lengthy injury list with Alexis Saelemaekers, Simon Kjaer and Davide Calabria recently joining summer signing Charles De Ketelaere and goalkeeper Mike Maignan in the treatment room. Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Alessandro Florenzi continue to be the long-term absentees.

A two-goal hero in the last meeting in Verona, Sandro Tonali, may be called back in action on Sunday but the Milan boss will primarily bank on the front pair of Rafael Leao and Olivier Giroud for goals.

AC Milan Possible XI: Tatarusanu; Kalulu, Tomori, Gabbia, Hernandez; Tonali, Bennacer; Krunic, Diaz, Leao; Giroud

Position

Players

Goalkeepers

Maignan, Mirante, Tatarusanu

Defenders

Ballo-Toure, Calabria, Dest, Florenzi, Gabbia, Hernandez, Kalulu, Kjaer, Thiaw, Tomori

Midfielders

Adli, Bakayoko, Bennacer, Diaz, Krunic, Pobega, Saelemaekers, Tonali, Vranckx

Forwards

De Ketelaere, Giroud, Ibrahimovic, Lazetic, Leao, Messias, Origi, Rebic

