Venezia’s Zanetti: Why Okereke played as a lone striker in AS Roma win

Venezia coach Paolo Zanetti has revealed the reason he handed David Okereke the role of playing as a lone striker during the team’s 3-2 win against AS Roma in a Serie A game on Sunday.

The 24-year-old Nigeria international was the hero for the Lagunari after he scored the winning goal in the 74th minute and help his side secure maximum points at Pier Luigi Penzo Stadium.

After Venezia took the lead in the third minute courtesy of Mattia Caldara, Roma under Jose Mourinho hit back with two quick goals, from Eldor Shomurodov in the 43rd minute and former Chelsea player Tammy Abraham in the 45th minute.

However, Okereke fired home the winning goal with 16 minutes left to the final whistle and it was the first time the Lagunari scored more than one goal in a game, even getting three.

Speaking to Sky Sport Italia as quoted by Football Italia, Zanetti explained the Super Eagle’s role.

“I tend to change the centre-forward depending on what we need for the characteristics of the opposition, so this time I wanted Okereke to attack the space with two players in support.”

On the team’s overall performance, Zanetti said; “Aside from the result, I would still have been proud of this performance.

“My players showed they could suffer against a top club and worked hard, we never held back from attacking and creating, we turned the game around from a losing situation and when my players show this spirit, a coach can only be proud.

“The group is coming together now. We have a core of the team that did well last season, they are helping me to bring the 20-or-so foreign new players to settle in and today we really were a team, even regardless of the historic victory.”

Zanetti continued: “Roma arrived with a very attacking attitude and left spaces for us to hurt them in their weak spots. Above all, our performance was excellent, as too often a newly-promoted club just tries to defend, whereas we did really well today to be pro-active.”

Okereke, who joined Venezia from Club Brugge at the start of the season, has so far scored three goals in the top-flight and managed 11 appearances.

His performance was good news for Nigeria as they prepare to play their remaining 2022 Fifa World Cup qualifying matches against Liberia and Cape Verde.