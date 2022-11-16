'It affects us' - Varane 'wants the best' for Man Utd after Ronaldo interview controversy

Manchester United centre-back Raphael Varane says that Cristiano Ronaldo's controversial interview with Piers Morgan has affected the dressing room.

Varane wants 'calm' after Ronaldo revelations

Vows to accept whatever decision is made

Says he can't change the situation alone

WHAT HAPPENED? The 29-year-old centre-back, who has had an injury-disrupted season thus far for United, has spoken out about the potentially damaging impact that Ronaldo's tell-all interview with TalkTV could have on the club going forwards.

WHAT THEY SAID: The defender spoke to French radio station Europe1 about the situation, saying: "Obviously it affects us. We follow what is happening and what is being said. We try to calm the situation in our own way, we try not to get too involved in it. When it's a star like Cristiano Ronaldo, even more, so we try to take it with distance, that is to say that we do not try to change the situation alone, we are part of a collective. What I want is the best for my team so whatever the decision, as a player, we will accept it and give the best of ourselves."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Varane, who won numerous trophies with Ronaldo during the pair's time at Real Madrid, will be a close ally of the Portuguese and his comments about how the forward's behaviour is affecting the club shows the impact it's having on the players. He is, however, remaining impartial and leaving club bosses to it when it comes to any potential disciplinary action.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT FOR VARANE & RONALDO? After suffering a hamstring injury in the 2-2 draw against Chelsea in October, Varane hasn't featured for his club but was deemed fit enough to be included in France's 26-man squad for the World Cup. As for Ronaldo, he will also be looking forward to getting underway in Qatar amid the uproar surrounding his controversial interview, and it remains to be seen what action his club will take.