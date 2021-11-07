VAR rules out Lookman goal as Leicester City hold Leeds United

Ademola Lookman was left disappointed by VAR’s offside decision as Leicester City were made to settle for a 1-1 draw against Leeds United in Sunday’s Premier League encounter.

The former English youth international of Nigerian descent thought he had scored for City but his potential goal ultimately did not count.

With the score still 1-1 at Elland Road, Lookman poked the ball past goalkeeper Illan Meslier in the 67th minute after he was teed up by Jamie Vardy, but the video technology adjudged that the 24-year-old was in an offside position.

Heading into the fixture, Leicester had played out a 1-1 draw against Spartak Moscow in Thursday’s Europa League encounter. Even at that, they were aiming for a positive result having been silenced 2-0 by Arsenal at the King Power Stadium.

Both teams put up a good fight from the very first blast of referee Darren England’s whistle. However, it was the hosts who took the lead in the 26th minute through Brazilian midfielder Raphinha.

That lead lasted for just two minutes as Brendan Rodgers’ men restored parity through Harvey Barnes after he was teed up by Boubakary Soumare.

Rodgers’ side put up an impressive attacking display, yet they were unable to take the lead – heading into the half-time break on a no winner, no vanquished note.

Despite the hosts’ attacking forays, the Foxes remained resolute, and they picked up a point away from home.

Fit-again Nigeria international Wilfred Ndidi, who was cautioned in the 74th minute, was in action from start to finish, whereas, Lookman was substituted for James Maddison with 10 minutes left on the clock.

Kelechi Iheanacho and Zambia international Patson Daka were unused substitutes. French star of Malian background Wesley Fofana was not listed for action due to injury.

Following this result, Leicester City occupy the 12th spot in the log having garnered 15 points from 11 matches. They will shift their attention to their next league outing against Thomas Tuchel’s Chelsea after the international break.

For Marcelo Bielsa’s side, they are 15th with just 11 points, and they travel to London for their crunch tie versus Antonio Conte’s Tottenham Hotspur on November 21.