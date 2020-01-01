VAR: Ghana initiates steps towards technology adoption in domestic football

The West Africans nation could become the first in the region to use the system

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has announced it has commenced processes towards the implementation of video assistant review (VAR) technology on the domestic scene.

The Ghana Premier League (GPL) is expected to be the first beneficiary.

First written into the Laws of the Game by the International Football Association Board (IFAB) in 2018, VAR reviews decisions made by the centre referee by the use of video footage and communication headsets.

"The Ghana Football Association (GFA), has begun the process of implementing the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) technology in domestic competitions," the national football's governing body said in a publication on its official website.

VAR was used from the quarter-final stage of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) in Egypt.

Following Ghana's surprising Round of 16 elimination at the hands of Tunisia, then Black Stars coach James Kwasi Appiah called for the full use of the technology at the tournament as he believed his side were unfairly denied an Andre Ayew goal which could have changed the outcome of the game.

Should Ghana implement the technology, they will follow the likes of Morocco, Egypt and South Africa on the continent.

"VAR is coming to Ghana, but there is a lot of work that we need to do to ensure that VAR comes to this country," GFA referees manager Alex Kotey said in an interview with GFA News.

"Fifa is saying that, by the next three years, VAR must go to all member VAR: Ghana initiates steps towards technology adoption in domestic football associations and so member associations must begin to accept this concept and let it become part of our football.

"So, in the project planning, there are so many requirements that Fifa will demand from us which is in line with the club licensing regulations and so there’s nothing to fear. After the project planning, there’s another requirement where you have to engage the various stakeholders, like referees who are the main actors of this program.

"The VAR is in three models, that’s, VAR in a structure, VAR in a container and VAR in a mobile van. For me, I’ll be biased and go for the van, and that is because it is movable so that anywhere StarTimes is covering a match, the VAR will be there to make their work very simple.

"Fifa is ready to support this course and the only thing that member associations need to do is to show commitment and the willingness to accept the VAR into our football.

"When that is done, Fifa and Caf will give us all the necessary support that we need to actualize the project. Though we are going to bring VAR, we need to work on our referees because VAR is an aide to officiating and so referees should not be dependent on the VAR.

"We want everyone to catch the euphoria that VAR will soon come to Ghana with the support of the Ghana Football Association, Caf and Fifa."

The VAR reviews goal, penalty, straight red card and mistaken identity decisions.