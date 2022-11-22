News Matches
Netherlands

WATCH: Van Gaal invites his wife to Netherlands hotel to 'get laid' in hilarious exchange following opening World Cup win

Ewan Gennery
16:49 WAT 22/11/2022
LvG Netherlands World Cup 2022
Louis van Gaal has provided even more entertainment as he cheekily invited his wife back to his hotel room 'to get laid' while his team trained.
  • Invites wife back to team hotel
  • Laughed off suggestion as a joke
  • Guided Netherlands to opening World Cup win

WHAT HAPPENED? Van Gaal is one of football's big characters. From his dive on the touchlines, to calling players by the wrong name (Mike, you know, Mike Smalling) he has provided many funny moments in his career. He has done so yet again, as he asked his wife to sneak back to the team hotel room 'to get laid' in a conversation before training in Qatar.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Spirits are high in the Dutch camp today as they won their first World Cup match in eight years, beating Senegal 2-0 thanks to late goals from Cody Gakpo and Davy Klaassen. Van Gaal was clearly in a great mood, and was looking to enjoy himself even more than he did yesterday!

WHAT NEXT FOR THE NETHERLANDS? Van Gaal and his side take on Ecuador on Friday November 25, in a game that could control the outcome of World Cup Group A.

Editors' Picks

Contact Us
Terms of Service
Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2022 Goal (Cameroon) All rights reserved. The information contained in Goal (Cameroon) may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Goal (Cameroon)