Van de Beek sets trophy target at Man Utd after taking ‘good step’ in his career

The Netherlands international midfielder got a solid grounding at Ajax, but he is determined to kick on in England and help the Red Devils to titles

Donny van de Beek is ready to “fight for everything” at Manchester United, with the Dutch midfielder determined to help the club lift silverware.

Tangible success has been in short supply for the Red Devils of late.

Jose Mourinho delivered three trophies in his debut campaign at the helm back in 2016-17, but a Europa League triumph to end that term remains the last entry on United’s roll of honour.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer guided his side into contention for major silverware across multiple fronts last season, only to come unstuck in three semi-finals.

Efforts are being made to right those wrongs, with Van de Beek acquired from Ajax to help aid that cause.

The 23-year-old is buying into the ambition of those he has joined in Manchester, with the Netherlands international setting lofty targets in English football.

He has told United Review: “I always trust in myself and for sure you can always improve and be better and I will always work hard to make those steps and still now I will continue to do that.

“I have made a good step from Ajax to United and now I want more and more and I want to help the club win prizes. We will fight for everything.”

Van de Beek was given the perfect grounding during his time at Ajax.

Having worked his way through a famed academy system, an Eredivise and KNVB Cup double was savoured in 2018-19 – while runs to the Europa League final and last four of the Champions League have also been taken in.

On the lessons he learned in Amsterdam, Van de Beek added: “A lot was about the position game, the technical part of the game.

“In the Ajax youth team you have really good coaches and really good players and this is what has made Ajax so big.

“A lot of young players get a chance in the first team and then they make a good career and they go to big clubs, this is what Ajax do. This is also what I learnt.

“I learned a lot about football skills with the ball… you had everything in the youth team, all the possibilities to improve a lot and that is what helped me so much.”

Van de Beek has already opened his goal account for United, in a 3-1 defeat to Crystal Palace, made his first competitive start for the club in a Carabao Cup third-round win over Luton and will be looking to be involved again on Saturday when Solskjaer’s side head to Brighton.