Valencia vs Barcelona: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Where to watch Valencia against Barcelona on TV and online in the United Kingdom, United States and India.

Xavi and Barcelona turn focus towards their La Liga campaign as they take on Valencia on Saturday. The Blaugrana were denied a Champions League knockout spot even before the midweek 3-0 defeat to Bayern, while Valencia come into the game with Edinson Cavani scoring in the 1-2 loss to Mallorca.

Starting their domestic run with a goalless draw, Barcelona were on a eight-game winning streak in the league before the 3-1 defeat at the hands of Real Madrid in the Clasico clash but have hence recovered, albeit only domestically, with wins over Villarreal and Athletic Club.

Meanwhile, the hosts will be looking to recover from their first defeat in six games as they could prevent Robert Lewandowski and co. from going level on points with league leaders Real Madrid at least until the latter take to the pitch.

GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the U.S., UK and India as well as how to stream it live online.

Valencia vs Barcelona date & kick-off time

Game: Valencia vs Barcelona Date: October 29, 2022 Kick-off: 3pm ET / 8pm BST / 12:30am IST (Oct 30) Venue: Mestalla Stadium, Valencia Stream: fuboTV (start with free trial)

How to watch Valencia vs Barcelona on TV & live stream online

In the United States (U.S.), the game between Valencia and Barca can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (start with a free trial). New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

Viewers in the U.S. can also watch the game live on TV on ESPN+.

In the United Kingdom (UK), Premier Sports 2 and La Liga TV is showing Valencia vs Barcelona on TV, with a live stream available through the BT Player.

Fans in India can catch the match on the Sports18 Network, with streaming services on SonyLIV.

Country TV channel Live stream U.S. ESPN+ fuboTV UK Premier Sports 2 La Liga TV India Sports18 - 1 SD/HD Voot Select

Valencia squad & team news

Samu Castillejo, Jaume Domenech and Mouctar Diakhaby are set to sit this one out on account of injuries, while midfielder Ilaix Moriba made the bench in the Mallorca loss after a left adductor problem.

Expect Edinson Cavani to feature alongside Samuel Lino and Justin Kluivert in attack, with Nico Gonzalez also in contention to face his former side on Saturday.

Valencia Possible XI: Mamardashvili; Correia, Paulista, Guillamon, Gaya; Musah, Almeida, Foulquier; Lino, Cavani, Kluivert

Position Players Goalkeepers Herrerin, Rivero, Mamardashvili Defenders Correia, Lato, Paulista, Gaya, Ozkecar, Foulquier, Vazquez, Comert Midfielders Musah, Guillamon, Moriba, Gonzalez, Almeida Forwards Cavani, Kluivert, Lino, Duro, Andre

Barcelona squad and team news

Memphis Depay, Ronald Araujo and Sergi Roberto miss out once again, while Andreas Christensen has been passed fit for the tie.

There are expected to be a few changes with the likes of Sergio Busquets and Franck Kessie making way for Gavi and Frenkie de Jong through the middle. Ansu Fati is likely to partner with Robert Lewandowski up front.

Eric Garcia could replace Marcos Alonso but Alejandro Balde may stay put at left-back instead of Jordi Alba.

Barcelona Possible XI: Ter Stegen; Bellerin, Kounde, E. Garcia, Balde; Gavi, De Jong, Pedri; Dembele, Lewandowski, Ansu Fati