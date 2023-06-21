USWNT World Cup roster: Alyssa Thompson, Julie Ertz, Rose Lavelle and Megan Rapinoe included in 2023 squad as Tierna Davidson misses out on selection

The United States' women's national team squad for the 2023 World Cup has been announced by head coach Vlatko Andonovski.

Alex Morgan, Megan Rapinoe and Kelley O’Hara all included

Team aiming for third successive trophy

WHAT HAPPENED? The USWNT squad has been officially announced, as the side prepare for their defence of the World Cup. They are aiming to become the first women's team in history to win three successive World Cups; they won the tournament in 2019 and 2015, as well as 1999.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The USWNT's first three players were announced on Wednesday morning, with right-back Kelley O'Hara, midfielder Kristie Mewis, and forward Lynn Williams all confirmed as being included. The squad also includes 18-year-old Alyssa Thompson, who will play at her first World Cup, while Julie Ertz also gets the nod after a surprise recall in April. Rose Lavelle and Megan Rapinoe both made the list despite recent injuries, but there's no room for Tierna Davidson or Adrianna Franch.

USWNT SQUAD IN FULL:

Goalkeepers: Aubrey Kingsbury (Washington Spirit), Casey Murphy (North Carolina Courage), Alyssa Naeher (Chicago Red Stars).

Defenders: Alana Cook (OL Reign), Crystal Dunn (Portland Thorns FC), Emily Fox (North Carolina Courage), Naomi Girma (San Diego Wave FC), Sofia Huerta (OL Reign), Kelley O’Hara (NJ/NY Gotham FC), Emily Sonnett (OL Reign).

Midfielders: Savannah DeMelo (Racing Louisville FC), Julie Ertz (Angel City FC), Lindsey Horan (Olympique Lyon), Rose Lavelle (OL Reign), Kristie Mewis (NJ/NY Gotham FC), Ashley Sanchez (Washington Spirit), Andi Sullivan (Washington Spirit).

Forwards: Alex Morgan (San Diego Wave FC), Megan Rapinoe (OL Reign), Trinity Rodman (Washington Spirit), Sophia Smith (Portland Thorns FC), Alyssa Thompson (Angel City FC), Lynn Williams (NJ/NY Gotham FC).

WHAT THEY SAID: "The task of selecting a World Cup Team is never easy, but I’m proud of the players for their work ethic and focus during the process and of our coaching staff for doing the work to put together the best team possible,” said Andonovski. “It’s the players that make the biggest impact on our environment, they push each other to be better and I know as a group they are extremely motivated to make our country proud at the World Cup. Every player has a different journey to get to this point so our roster has some amazing stories and we have a really good mix of veterans and younger players.”

WHAT NEXT? The USWNT play Wales in a pre-tournament friendly and will face Vietnam, the Netherlands, and Portugal in their group.