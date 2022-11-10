USWNT vs Germany: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch and stream USWNT against Germany on TV and online in the United States

The U.S. women's national team will look to bounce back from a disappointing October international break when it faces Germany in a double-header this month.

Vlatko Andonovski's side take on the runners-up from Euro 2022 on Thursday, November 10 and Sunday, November 13 as it continues to prepare for next summer's Women's World Cup, at which the U.S. is the defending champion.

Last month, the USWNT suffered disappointing defeats to England - the European champion winning 2-1 - and Spain, a team missing 15 star players due to a mass protest but one still able to win 2-0.

Germany, meanwhile, played just one fixture in October but it was a significant one as Martina Voss-Tecklenburg's team was 2-1 victors over France, a team it also beat in the semi-finals of this year's Euros.

GOAL has all the details on how to watch the game on TV in the U.S., as well as how to stream it live online.

USWNT vs Germany date & kick-off time

First game

Game: USWNT vs Germany Date: November 10, 2022 Kick-off: 4pm PT / 7pm ET Venue: DRV PNK Stadium, Fort Lauderdale, FL

Second game

Game: USWNT vs Germany Date: November 13, 2022 Kick-off: 2pm PT / 5pm ET Venue: Red Bull Arena, Harrison, NJ

How to watch USWNT vs Germany on TV & live stream online

Game date TV channel Live stream Nov 10 Fox Sports 1 Foxsports.com, fuboTV Nov 13 ESPN fuboTV

USWNT squad and team news

There are three changes to the roster Andonovski took to Europe in October. Goalkeeper Aubrey Kingsbury is replaced by Adrianna Franch, while both Savannah DeMelo and Jaelin Howell are left off as Taylor Kornieck and Alex Morgan return from injuries.

Kornieck was named in the October squad but had to withdraw with an ankle problem, which paved the way for Howell to be included.

Emily Fox started the game against England at Wembley but had to be substituted in the first half due to concussion. She missed the Spain game as a result, but is back fit for the double-header against Germany.

The USWNT still has a number of long-term absentees which is why several star names are not included. Catarina Macario and Christen Press are both recovering from ACL injuries, Abby Dahlkemper requires another surgery, while Tierna Davidson, Casey Krueger, Kelley O'Hara and Lynn Williams are also also out.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Alyssa Naeher, Adrianna Franch, Casey Murphy Defenders: Becky Sauerbrunn,Crystal Dunn, Sofia Huerta, Emily Fox, Alana Cook, Naomi Girma, Hailie Mace Midfielders: Lindsey Horan, Rose Lavelle, Kristie Mewis, Andi Sullivan, Ashley Sanchez, Taylor Kornieck, Sam Coffey Forwards: Alex Morgan, Megan Rapinoe, Mallory Pugh, Sophia Smith, Ashley Hatch, Trinity Rodman, Alyssa Thompson

Germany squad and team news

There are eight names on Germany's November roster that weren't involved in October.

Goalkeepers Mala Grohs and Stina Johannes drop off this time as Almuth Schult returns, while injury rules out Tabea Wassmuth, Sydney Lohmann, Sara Dabritz, Lea Schuller and Sydney Lohmann.

Lina Magull is back after missing the France game with Covid, while there are returns to the squad for Maximiliane Rall, Carolin Simon, Joelle Wedemeyer and Paulina Krumbiegel. Janina Minge and Melissa Kossler have both won their first senior call-ups and could make debuts in the States.

Dzsenifer Marozsan, Germany's star midfielder, has been out since April with an ACL injury and is a continued absentee.