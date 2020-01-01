USWNT lawsuit: Players reach agreement with U.S. Soccer over unequal working conditions

The settlement will allow the team to pursue an appeal of the equal pay portion of their lawsuit against the federation

The U.S. women's national team and U.S. Soccer have reached an agreement to settle one part of their long-running lawsuit over gender discrimination.

The settlement is regarding what the USWNT alleged were unequal working conditions between them and the U.S. men's national team.

According to the legal filing: "The crux of that agreement is that USSF will implement revised policies on four working conditions: charter flights, venue selection, professional support, and hotel accommodations."

The agreement over working conditions clears the way for the USWNT to appeal a judge's decision in May, which ruled in U.S. Soccer's favor over the USWNT's pay discrimination claim.

“We are pleased that the USWNT Players have fought for – and achieved – long overdue equal working conditions,” said USWNT spokeswoman Molly Levinson in a statement. “We now intend to file our appeal to the court’s decision which does not account for the central fact in this case that women players have been paid at lesser rates than men who do the same job.

“We remain as committed as ever to our work to achieve the equal pay that we legally deserve. Our focus is on the future and ensuring we leave the game a better place for the next generation of women who will play for this team and this country.”

In a statement, U.S. Soccer President Cindy Parlow Cone hailed the agreement as an important step forward as the two sides look to repair a long-damaged relationship.

“This is an important and welcomed moment for U.S. Soccer and the women’s national team players," Parlow Cone said.

"Earlier this year, I stepped into the role as President, and shortly after we hired Will Wilson as our new CEO. We, and the rest of the leadership team at U.S. Soccer, are focused on taking a new approach at the Federation in handling all matters.



“I believe our approach helped us reach this agreement and demonstrates the commitment of U.S. Soccer’s new leadership to find a new way forward with the USWNT. This settlement is good news for everyone and I believe will serve as a springboard for continued progress.

“As a former USWNT player, I can promise you that I am committed to equality between the USWNT and USMNT. My goal is, and has always been, to come to a resolution on all equal pay matters and inspire a new era of collaboration, partnership and trust between the USWNT and the Federation."