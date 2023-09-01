'I'll go to my grave claiming I saved it' - USWNT goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher still not over World Cup penalty heartbreak

Alyssa Naeher is still not over World Cup heartbreak after the United States women's national team crashed out to Sweden on penalties in the last-16.

WHAT HAPPENED? The shot-stopper initially saved Sweden star Lina Hurtig's effort from 12 yards but the ball spun backwards and crossed the goal line before she could pull it out of the net. Naeher still believes that the decision to count it as a goal was incorrect and she refuses to be "convinced otherwise".

WHAT THEY SAID: "Truthfully, I will go to my grave claiming that I saved it," Naeher said on the Snacks" podcast. "You cannot convince me otherwise."

Lynn Williams seconded her team-mate and responded: "You can't convince me either."

"I have the pictures saved on my phone. I have looked at it an unhealthy amount of times since the game ended. I've watched it over and over. Like I genuinely thought that I saved it," Naeher added.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: However, Hurtig stands at the opposite end of the spectrum to Naeher, and admitted that she never watches the replays of the shootout.

"I don't want to watch it again. It makes me sick to my stomach," the 27-year-old told Radiosporten.

"There are so many emotions, it's so close, so I get a little sick to my stomach when I look at it. Obviously, it was crazy. It was such a relief when I saw the ref pointing and then I went crazy. Just running and screaming … That night, I couldn't sleep very well. It was a lot of emotions there."

WHAT NEXT? The USWNT will be back in action during the FIFA international window in September to play two friendlies against South Africa.